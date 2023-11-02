List of all GTA Online Security Contracts giving 2x money (November 2 to November 8)

Rockstar Games releases a weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online every Thursday, and the lastest one has just been released. As part of it, players can earn double the usual amount of cash and RP by completing Security Contracts. This job is tied to the game's Celebrity Solutions Agency business; hence, owning an Agency is mandatory for playing Security Contracts.

Players buy an Agency from the Dynasty 8 Executive website in the game. However, this will be quite a hefty investment since all properties of this business cost over $2 million. With that said, let's take a look at all GTA Online Security Contracts giving 2x money through November 8, 2023.

Gang Termination and all other GTA Online Security Contracts giving 2x money this week (November 2 - November 8, 2023)

Here is a list of all Security Security Contracts giving 2x money through November 8, 2023 as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Asset Protection - Protect an asset for a set number of minutes

- Protect an asset for a set number of minutes Liquidize Asset - Destroy rival goods and assets

- Destroy rival goods and assets Gang Termination - Go to a gang hideout and take out all members

- Go to a gang hideout and take out all members Recover Valuables - Recover valuables from a safe

- Recover valuables from a safe Vehicle Recovery - Reclaim a stolen vehicle from a rival gang

- Reclaim a stolen vehicle from a rival gang Rescue Operation - Search and rescue a client and bring them to a safehouse

Out of the six Security Contracts mentioned above, only three are randomly available at a time on the Agency office computer. Here is an image showcasing what a Security Contract selection screen looks like in GTA Online.

The Security Contract selection screen (Image via YouTube/LKG)

Only one of the three listed Security Contracts can be chosen at a time. If you don't see a job of your preference, getting up and then logging back into the Agency office computer or switching to a different session might change the available Security Contract options.

You can also earn more money by changing the level of difficulty before starting a Security Contract in the game. Here are the three levels and their respective payout range:

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

- $31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

- $44,000 to $56,000 Specialist + - $60,000 to $70,000

Since Rockstar Games has doubled the payout this week, you can earn a lot by completing Security Contracts on the Specialist + difficulty.

Apart from monetary rewards, completing Security Contracts also helps in unlocking Trade Prices of certain vehicles. This includes models like the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, which is also this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

As stated before, owning a Celebrity Solutions Agency is mandatory for playing Security Contracts. While its properties usually cost over $2 million, Rockstar has discounted them by 40% for this week. Hence, you can get one for a cheaper price and grind the game while waiting for GTA 6's release date.

