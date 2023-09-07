List of all Junk Energy Skydives locations in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP (Sep 7-13)

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update kicked off earlier today, raising the standard payout of certain jobs in the game. One of them is Junk Energy Skydives, a high-octane skydiving challenge that players can complete to earn in-game cash and RP. Through September 13, 2023, completing a Junk Energy Skydive challenge will reward twice the usual payout.

To register a successful attempt, players must pass through all the checkpoints and beat the Challenge Time, which is different for each Junk Energy Skydive. For those unaware of where to begin this challenge, here is a list of all the locations in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP.

Listing all GTA Online Junk Energy Skydive locations giving 2x cash and RP through September 13, 2023

There are a total of 25 Junk Energy Skydive locations in the game, but only 10 are available randomly every day. Here are all the possible locations, along with the Challenge Time you must beat to get 2x cash and RP under the current GTA Online weekly update:

LSIA - Challenge Time: 2:00

- Challenge Time: 2:00 La Puerta - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Vespucci Canals - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Del Perro Pier - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 Little Seoul - Challenge Time: 1:20

- Challenge Time: 1:20 Pillbox Hill - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 La Mesa - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 FIB Headquarters - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 Alta - Challenge Time: 1:40

- Challenge Time: 1:40 Rockford Hills - Challenge Time: 0:45

- Challenge Time: 0:45 Banham Canyon - Challenge Time: 1:30

- Challenge Time: 1:30 Tongva Valley - Challenge Time: 1:47

- Challenge Time: 1:47 Baytree Canyon - Challenge Time: 1:35

- Challenge Time: 1:35 Land Act Dam - Challenge Time: 1:55

- Challenge Time: 1:55 Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Challenge Time: 1:55

- Challenge Time: 1:55 Grand Senora Desert - Challenge Time: 1:30

- Challenge Time: 1:30 Sandy Shores Airfield - Challenge Time: 2:50

- Challenge Time: 2:50 Zancudo River - Challenge Time: 1:50

- Challenge Time: 1:50 Mount Josiah - Challenge Time: 1:25

- Challenge Time: 1:25 Cassidy Creek - Challenge Time: 0:40

- Challenge Time: 0:40 McKenzie Field - Challenge Time: 2:50

- Challenge Time: 2:50 Procopio Beach - Challenge Time: 1:10

- Challenge Time: 1:10 Alamo Sea - Challenge Time: 1:35

- Challenge Time: 1:35 Mount Chiliad - Challenge Time: 1:45

- Challenge Time: 1:45 Paleto Bay - Challenge Time: 2:15

The available Junk Energy Skydive challenges are marked with a white parachute icon with the letter J on it. Access the game's map in the pause menu to easily locate them on any given day.

The Junk Energy Skydive icon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once at the location, look around for a Junk Energy parachute or The Quick Fix booth to start the challenge. The following image gives a good example of what the parachute looks like in GTA Online:

Junk Energy Parachute (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since Rockstar Games has doubled the Junk Energy Skydives payout this week, there is a lot of money to be earned for quite simple work.

In addition to bonus rewards on Junk Energy Skydives, Rockstar has also doubled the payout of Acid Lab sell missions and the Motor Wars Adversary Mode in GTA Online this week.

