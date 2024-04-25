List of all new Community Series Jobs added with the latest GTA Online update (April 25-May 1)

Rockstar Games has introduced seven new Community Series Jobs with the April 25, 2024, GTA Online weekly update. For those unaware, these missions are crafted by the title's community and featured in the game by Rockstar. The ones that have been added today will also offer three times the usual cash and RP through May 1, 2024, providing players with a nice incentive to check them out.

Just like Adversary Modes, they can be started from the game's pause menu Jobs list. For those interested in playing them, below is a list of all new Community Series Jobs added with the latest GTA Online update.

(PBEE) Hotring Deluxe and all other new Community Series Jobs added with the latest GTA Online update (April 25 - May 1, 2024)

Here are all the Community Series Jobs added with the April 25, 2024, GTA Online weekly update:

[JGP7]-TRUCKS_VS_BMX $ - This is a Last Team Standing match created by Javigamerpro7 . It features from two to 28 players grouped into two teams.

- This is a Last Team Standing match created by . It features from two to 28 players grouped into two teams. MB Go-Kart Track No 5 - This is a 2.30-kilometer Stunt Race designed by Spurs63 and supports up to 30 players. The competition takes place on a track at the docks and allows vehicles from the Motorcycle and Cycle categories.

- This is a 2.30-kilometer Stunt Race designed by and supports up to 30 players. The competition takes place on a track at the docks and allows vehicles from the Motorcycle and Cycle categories. [TGV] Quartier #3 - A Team Deathmatch made by thegodvgnr that is held on a custom map, this job can feature anywhere between two and 30 players. The participating gamers will be divided into two teams.

- A Team Deathmatch made by that is held on a custom map, this job can feature anywhere between two and 30 players. The participating gamers will be divided into two teams. (PBEE) Hotring Deluxe - This is a lengthy 5.77-kilometer Stunt Race for Sports Cars. It has been designed by PETER_BEE_ and can be played by up to 30 players.

- This is a lengthy 5.77-kilometer Stunt Race for Sports Cars. It has been designed by and can be played by up to 30 players. Bish_Draugur Stadium - A 1.00-kilometer Stunt Race crafted by bisherflopi for vehicles from the Off-Road category. It can also be played by up to 30 players.

- A 1.00-kilometer Stunt Race crafted by for vehicles from the Off-Road category. It can also be played by up to 30 players. Joyride - Another addition to the Stunt Race Community Series Jobs. It is open to several vehicle categories and has a route length of 6.17 kilometers. Tmack7Z is this job's creator, and it can be played by up to 23 people.

- Another addition to the Stunt Race Community Series Jobs. It is open to several vehicle categories and has a route length of 6.17 kilometers. is this job's creator, and it can be played by up to 23 people. The Rebel Rally - This is a Point-to-Point 6.75-kilometer Stunt Race designed by Nottsman999 for various vehicle categories and supports up to 16 players.

These GTA Online Community Series Jobs can be started by opening the pause menu, going to ONLINE, Jobs, Play Job, and then Community Jobs.

In addition to the GTA Online bonuses on Community Series Jobs, Rockstar Games has raised the payout for Nightclub Daily Income, Nightclub Sell Goods missions, and more through May 1.

The Vapid Dominator GTT is this week's Podium Vehicle with the Lampadati Casco being offered as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. You can also claim one of the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles currently — the Maibatsu Penumbra FF.

