List of all new GTA Online businesses in Money Fronts Summer DLC (and where to buy them)

The GTA Online Money Fronts content update introduces a variety of new businesses, including a car wash, a dispensary, and more. These establishments provide distinct advantages and opportunities for passive income. Additionally, they have the potential to enhance your profits from both the Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo operations.

Nonetheless, laundering operations will give rise to a new system referred to as "Heat." This system determines the amount of attention your business receives from law enforcement. To maintain a low profile and ensure uninterrupted revenue generation, you must actively oversee the legitimate aspects of your businesses.

Here are all the new GTA Online businesses in Money Fronts update, including their locations and prices.

All newly added businesses in the GTA Online Money Fronts update and their locations

1) Hands on Car Wash

The Hands on Car Wash business (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

Location : Strawberry

: Strawberry Price: $1,000,000

The first business you can purchase after downloading the Money Fronts update in GTA Online is the Hands On Car Wash. This establishment can be acquired through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website within the game and is located in the Strawberry area.

The premises feature a safe designed for the discreet storage of laundered funds. Additionally, there is a dual-entrance office located on the street level, as well as a bed for resting. Importantly, various interior color options are also available.

Also read: All details you need to know in GTA Online Money Fronts

2) Higgins Helitours

The Higgins Helitours business (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@GTAGFX)

Location : Vespucci

: Vespucci Price: $900,000

Higgins Helitours serves as a significant means to enhance earnings from Air Freight Cargo. To acquire this business in Vespucci, visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures page within the game, where it is available for purchase to $900,000.

Also read: GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

3) Smoke on the Water

The Smoke on the Water business (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@GTAGFX)

Location : Vespucci

: Vespucci Price: $850,000

The Smoke On The Water business is also available in Vespucci, and acquiring it will enhance your earnings from the Weed Farm. To purchase this business, you must visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures page, where it is listed for $850,000.

