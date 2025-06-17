List of all new GTA Online businesses in Money Fronts Summer DLC (and where to buy them)

The GTA Online Money Fronts content update introduces a variety of new businesses, including a car wash, a dispensary, and more. These establishments provide distinct advantages and opportunities for passive income. Additionally, they have the potential to enhance your profits from both the Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo operations.
Nonetheless, laundering operations will give rise to a new system referred to as "Heat." This system determines the amount of attention your business receives from law enforcement. To maintain a low profile and ensure uninterrupted revenue generation, you must actively oversee the legitimate aspects of your businesses.
Here are all the new GTA Online businesses in Money Fronts update, including their locations and prices.
All newly added businesses in the GTA Online Money Fronts update and their locations
1) Hands on Car Wash
- Location: Strawberry
- Price: $1,000,000
The first business you can purchase after downloading the Money Fronts update in GTA Online is the Hands On Car Wash. This establishment can be acquired through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website within the game and is located in the Strawberry area.
The premises feature a safe designed for the discreet storage of laundered funds. Additionally, there is a dual-entrance office located on the street level, as well as a bed for resting. Importantly, various interior color options are also available.
2) Higgins Helitours
- Location: Vespucci
- Price: $900,000
Higgins Helitours serves as a significant means to enhance earnings from Air Freight Cargo. To acquire this business in Vespucci, visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures page within the game, where it is available for purchase to $900,000.
3) Smoke on the Water
- Location: Vespucci
- Price: $850,000
The Smoke On The Water business is also available in Vespucci, and acquiring it will enhance your earnings from the Weed Farm. To purchase this business, you must visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures page, where it is listed for $850,000.
