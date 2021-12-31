List of all new GTA Online cars added in December 2021

Since the introduction of The Contract DLC in GTA Online during December, the game has been getting several new vehicles every week. Some of these cars are more sought after than previous vehicles, especially due to the extremely useful Imani Tech modifications available at the Vehicle Workshop at the Agency.

This article features all the cars released this month as part of The Contract DLC.

List of all vehicles added to GTA Online in December 2021

11) Enus Jubilee

The Jubilee may not look like much, but it's a luxury SUV that can be equipped with Agency modifications. However, most players are likely to prefer the Patriot Mil-Spec over this one.

Price - $1,650,000

Top Speed - 116.75 mph

Class - SUV

Imani tech modifications - Available

10) Dewbauchee Champion

The Champion is something that many GTA Online players will want to acquire. It is an armored supercar that can be weaponized with Agency modifications.

Price - $2,995,000

Top Speed - 124.75 mph

Class - Super

Imani tech modifications - Available

9) Pfister Astron

The Astron is currently the fourth-fastest SUV in GTA Online, but it doesn't have any other merits. There are much cheaper SUVs that have better handling than this car.

Price - $1,580,000

Top Speed - 119.25 mph

Class - SUV

Imani tech modifications - Not Available

8) Lampadati Cinquemila

The Cinquemila may truly be one of the least favorable vehicles from The Contract in GTA Online. It fails to impress in any aspect, considering that there are more useful vehicles that cost less.

Price - $1,740,000

Top Speed - 121 mph

Class - Sedan

Imani tech modifications - Not Available

7) Enus Deity

The Deity may seem like a simple luxury sedan, but the unique Agency modifications make it extremely useful.

Price - $1,845,000

Top Speed - 117.5 mph

Class - Sedan

Imani tech modifications - Available

6) Pegassi Ignus

The Ignus excels in performance and looks stylish while doing so. The price tag can leave players unsure about buying it, especially considering the lack of Imani Tech modifications. However, supercar fans can hardly avoid buying this car, owing to its design and feel.

Price - $2,765,000

Top Speed - 124.75 mph

Class - Super

Imani tech modifications - Not Available

5) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX is one of the coolest-looking muscle cars ever introduced to GTA Online, and it handles as well as it looks. It comes with the ability to add Imani Tech modifications, making it one of the best cars in its class to come out this year.

Price - $2,150,000

Top Speed - 126.25 mph

Class - Muscle

Imani tech modifications - Available

4) Bravado Youga Custom

This unique vehicle cannot be acquired by GTA Online players and is only seen near the end of the final Short Trips mission. It is owned by Lamar and can be driven only during this mission, where Lamar crashes it into Tequi-la-la as an unplanned PR stunt.

Price - N/A

Top Speed - Unknown

Class - Van

Imani tech modifications - N/A

3) Överflöd Zeno

The Zeno would've been the best supercar in GTA Online: The Contract if not for its bizarre glitch in its hitbox. The car, if upgraded with a custom mirror, reacts rather violently to every minor bump on the road. It is not known if Rockstar has fixed this issue with yesterday's update.

Price - $2,820,000

Top Speed - Not yet measured

Class - Super

Imani tech modifications - Not Available

2) Gallivanter Baller ST

Gallivanter Baller ST was introduced as a free gift for GTA Online players on the occasion of the holidays. There's nothing special about this vehicle, apart from it being an SUV with acceptable handling. It can't match up to some of the other SUVs introduced in The Contract.

Price - $890,000

Top Speed - Not yet measured

Class - SUV

Imani tech modifications - Not Available

1) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

This is perhaps the best vehicle introduced this month, and one which GTA Online players had been eagerly anticipating. The Mil-Spec Patriot is an armored car that can be fitted with Imani tech modifications. This makes it the perfect choice for an armored and weaponized vehicle, especially for solo players.

Price - $1,710,000

Top Speed - Not yet measured

Class - Off-road

Imani tech modifications - Available

