List of new GTA Online Community Series jobs giving 3x money and RP (June 22 to June 28)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new event week is underway and offers various rewards. One of them is triple money and RP for completing any of the new Community Series multiplayer game modes, lasting through June 28, 2023. Community Series jobs are like Adversary Modes; however, they are created by members of the game's community via its Creator tool.

While veterans may be familiar with it, beginners might require a little help. Hence, this article will list the seven new Community Series jobs giving triple money and RP this week, along with a few details about each.

The Grand National Rally and other GTA Online Community Series jobs giving 3x money and RP through June 28, 2023

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Buffalo EVX ($2,140,000)



3x GTA$ & RP

- New Community Series Modes



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Project Overthrow Missions



Log in unlock

- Pink & Green Camo, Santo Capra Coins and Dolla Dolla liveries for Avenger

Here are the names and details of seven new Community Series Jobs giving triple money and RP as part of the new GTA Online weekly update:

Bike vs. Plane - Bike vs. Plane is a Last Team Standing game mode for up to 24 players divided into two teams. It takes place at the Sandy Shores Airfield in Grand Senora Desert.

- Bike vs. Plane is a Last Team Standing game mode for up to 24 players divided into two teams. It takes place at the Sandy Shores Airfield in Grand Senora Desert. Double Decker Sumo - Double Decker Sumo is another Last Team Standing Community Series job. It can be played by between 2 and 16 players grouped into two teams. Double Decker Sumo takes place at Vinewood Hills.

- Double Decker Sumo is another Last Team Standing Community Series job. It can be played by between 2 and 16 players grouped into two teams. Double Decker Sumo takes place at Vinewood Hills. CXB1 DKRX Duckling - A Stunt Race in the Rockford Hills, playable by up to 30 players. They can use vehicles from the Compacts, Off-Road, Sedans, Sports, Sports Classics, Super Cars, SUVs, Utility, and even Motorcycle categories.

- A Stunt Race in the Rockford Hills, playable by up to 30 players. They can use vehicles from the Compacts, Off-Road, Sedans, Sports, Sports Classics, Super Cars, SUVs, Utility, and even Motorcycle categories. Blue_Pistol - A Team Deathmatch set inside a custom-created playzone at the Vinewood Hills. Blue-Pistol can be played by between 2 and 30 players divided into two teams.

- A Team Deathmatch set inside a custom-created playzone at the Vinewood Hills. Blue-Pistol can be played by between 2 and 30 players divided into two teams. The Grand National Rally - A Rally Race playable by up to 30 players set in the Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness. Vehicles only from the Muscle, Off-Road, Sports, Sports Classics, SUVs, and Vans categories are allowed in the Grand National Rally.

- A Rally Race playable by up to 30 players set in the Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness. Vehicles only from the Muscle, Off-Road, Sports, Sports Classics, SUVs, and Vans categories are allowed in the Grand National Rally. Zombie Survival - It is a zombie survival game mode for up to four players and takes place at the Vinewood Racetrack.

- It is a zombie survival game mode for up to four players and takes place at the Vinewood Racetrack. Skytower Fight Club - Skytower Fight Club is a Last Team Standing game mode strictly involving melee weapons. It can be played by between 2 and 16 players grouped into two teams and takes place at the Pillbox Hills.

All aforementioned Community Series jobs are unlocked in GTA Online at rank one. Therefore, players of all types can participate in them and earn thrice the regular in-game cash rewards and RP through June 28, 2023.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 https://t.co/CLagO4Qqqd

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has also added the Bravado Buffalo EVX with this GTA Online weekly update from the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed.

Since it is a Muscle Car, players can buy it for $2,140,000 from Legendary Motorsport and use it in the Grand National Rally Community Series job.

