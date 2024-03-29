List of all new GTA Online Community Series Jobs (March 28 update)

Some new GTA Online Community Series Jobs are offering bonus cash and RP through April 3, 2024, as part of the weekly update released on March 28. Jobs featured in Community Series, such as Deathmatches, Last Team Standing, Stunt Races, and more, are crafted by the title's community and featured officially by Rockstar Games. Those interested in checking them out can start one from GTA Online's pause menu.

This article will list all the new GTA Online Community Series Jobs that have been added to the game with the March 28, 2024, weekly update. Note that you can earn 3x of the usual cash and RP payout by participating in them this week.

‘Flens’ Mafia Rugby and all other new GTA Online Community Series Jobs (March 28, 2024 update)

Here is a list of all the new GTA Online Community Series Jobs featured with the March 28, 2024 update:

(JJ) Dune Warz 4 - Crafted by OG-Simpson, (JJ) Dune Warz 4 is a Last Team Standing match for two to 30 participants. It is contested on a platform above Davis Quartz.

- Crafted by OG-Simpson, (JJ) Dune Warz 4 is a Last Team Standing match for two to 30 participants. It is contested on a platform above Davis Quartz. ‘Flens’ Mafia Rugby - This is a Team King of the Hill mode, also playable between two and 30 participants in up to four teams. It has been created by OldFlens and requires players to hold as many objectives as possible.

- This is a Team King of the Hill mode, also playable between two and 30 participants in up to four teams. It has been created by OldFlens and requires players to hold as many objectives as possible. [CMJ] Runners VS Hellfire - Created by Camaji, this is another one of the Last Team Standing GTA Online Community Series Jobs. It is contested between two and 30 players grouped into two teams, featuring an obstacle course in the San Chianski Mountain Range.

- Created by Camaji, this is another one of the Last Team Standing GTA Online Community Series Jobs. It is contested between two and 30 players grouped into two teams, featuring an obstacle course in the San Chianski Mountain Range. Hang Time II - This Community Series Job has been crafted by Ghost1982w and is a Stunt Race. Vehicles from various classes can be used to participate in this competition.

- This Community Series Job has been crafted by Ghost1982w and is a Stunt Race. Vehicles from various classes can be used to participate in this competition. Straightalator Dunes - A 5.68-kilometer Stunt Race for Off-Road vehicles and Vans crafted by Shfishp. Up to 30 players can participate in this Community Series Job.

- A 5.68-kilometer Stunt Race for Off-Road vehicles and Vans crafted by Shfishp. Up to 30 players can participate in this Community Series Job. Stunt over the Sea - This is a Stunt Race created by MainValentino. Its track is set over the Pacific Ocean and is 8.81 kilometers in length.

- This is a Stunt Race created by MainValentino. Its track is set over the Pacific Ocean and is 8.81 kilometers in length. Western - A Western-styled shoot 'em up designed by VoltycQc. This Team Deathmatch takes place in Sandy Shores and can be played between two and 12 participants in two teams.

As mentioned previously, you can earn 3x of the usual cash and RP by participating in the aforementioned Community Series Jobs through April 3, 2024, as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Rockstar Games have also increased the payouts of GTA Online Shipwrecks, Buried Stashes, Sumo Remix Adversary Mode, and Freemode Events and Challenges through the same date.

New Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, Podium Vehicle, and LS Car Meet Prize Ride are also available now, along with discounts on vehicles like the Mammoth F-160 Raiju.

