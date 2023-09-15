5 major differences between GTA 5's 2013 and 2023 versions

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is approaching its 10th anniversary, and yet, its popularity is just as it was at launch. Released originally on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game is now also available on two successive generations of both consoles. However, it is quite different today than it was a decade ago. While changes have been implemented in both offline and online modes, the latter has received the majority of it.

Hence, analyzing how the game has shaped up since its launch is pretty interesting. So, let's take a look at five major differences between GTA 5's 2013 and 2023 versions.

Map changes and four other major differences between GTA 5's 2013 and 2023 versions

1) Graphics

Graphics is one of the biggest selling points for most games, and this was also the case for GTA 5. Its visuals were very impressive for a PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 title in 2013, but they pale in comparison when held up against its 2023 version. Grand Theft Auto 5 has had two major re-releases in its lifetime.

They first brought it to PS4, Xbox One, as well as PC in 2014, and slightly upgraded its visual effects. That said, its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S re-release in 2022, aka Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced, introduced HDR support, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical enhancements.

2) Performance

Along with visual enhancements, Rockstar Games has also tweaked GTA 5's performance over the years. At launch, the game could run only up to 30 FPS on the PS3 and Xbox 360. This performance limit continued on the PS4 and Xbox One versions, but it ran much better on PC.

However, the game can now run at up to 60 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Even the loading times have been reduced to an incredible degree, and switching between the three protagonists is nearly instant in 2023. As fans wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, they hope that it performs just as well if not better, right since launch.

3) Map changes

GTA 5 players have been playing on the same map for the last 10 years. Although it is the biggest in the series yet, it has become quite boring. Many hoped that Rockstar would eventually introduce new sections, but that never came to fruition. That said, the developer did introduce a few changes.

One of the most notable additions is the Diamond Casino and Resort, which replaced an inaccessible casino at the same spot. Another one is the Cayo Perico island, which is only accessible during The Cayo Perico Heist. Both of them are only present in the game's online mode, but some minor map changes can also be seen in the story mode.

4) Prices of items in GTA Online

There are numerous things to buy in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, such as clothes, weapons, properties, vehicles, and more. Their quantity has increased exponentially over the years, but so has their cost. For instance, the most expensive Grand Theft Auto Online car back in 2013 was the Truffade Adder.

It had a price tag of one million dollars, which was a hefty investment back then. However, a million-dollar price tag is a bargain today, as the majority of high-performance vehicles cost way more than that, and many rely on GTA Online money glitches to afford them.

5) Making money in GTA Online

Completing jobs was the standard way of making money in Grand Theft Auto Online at launch. While they still remain a viable option, there are a plethora of other ways to get rich in the game today. Besides money glitches, players can run businesses to earn a regular income.

When Rockstar releases a GTA Online weekly update, the payouts of certain establishments and jobs get increased temporarily. Additionally, there are a number of heists available now through which players can make millions of dollars.

