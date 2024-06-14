Major GTA Online features temporarily disabled on PC version: Everything you must know

Some big GTA Online features have been disabled right now due to a severe vulnerability. The PC version of the game has been vulnerable to hackers and modders for a really long time. That is likely the biggest problem associated with this version, and while Rockstar Games has often taken steps to keep such individuals at bay, they continue to disrupt the gameplay.

Another severe vulnerability this title has on the computer recently came to light and was linked to a major in-game feature, The Diamond Casino Heist. Reportedly, this job has an exploit tied to it that reportedly lets hackers gain access to a player's in-game account remotely.

To prevent this from happening, Rockstar has disabled two GTA Online features — The Diamond Casino Heist and Arcade setup, on computers. Interestingly, reputed dataminer Tez2 suggests that this affects all the platforms currently.

GTA Online features Diamond Casino Heist and Arcade property setup have been temporarily disabled

Some recent complaints from players (Images via gtaforums.com)

Many GTA Online players on computers have reported facing several issues related to the title on GTAForums in the last few days. The problems they've experienced include their in-game cash being taken away, their desktop wallpaper being changed, and multiple calculator apps appearing during an in-game session, among others.

These problems have been linked with The Diamond Casino Heist, which is why Rockstar Games temporarily disabled access to it, despite it being one of the biggest GTA Online features on the PC. Additionally, the studio has also disabled setting up the Arcade property, as this business is a prerequisite for the said heist and is used for its setup missions.

Screenshot from Rockstar's support article on the issue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has created a support article on its official Support website regarding the issues, and have recently updated it with more details so that there's no confusion. According to the website, PC players who already own an Arcade will be unable to launch the Diamond Casino Heist or Arcade Setup missions, while those who don't own an Arcade won't be able to purchase one until the issue is fixed.

It should also be noted that while Rockstar's official support article talks about the heist being disabled only on computers, Tez2 has said this change has affected all platforms. This dataminer has been a prominent figure in the community who's provided plenty of accurate but unofficial information in the past.

Tez2's tweet on The Diamond Casino Heist and Arcade being disabled (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

In a nutshell, it seems that players can't access The Diamond Casino Heist or set up the Arcade business at the moment on the PC. It would be a good idea to avoid playing in Public sessions for the time being, given the severity of the problem.

As multiple GTA Online features are disabled right now, Rockstar will have to find a solution quickly, especially with the big GTA Online Summer Update on its way.