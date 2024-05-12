10 mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make

There are a variety of mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make. This is true not only because it is a highly-anticipated title but also because it has been under development for a long time. Hence, fans want it to be near-perfect with no game-breaking issues upon launch. On top of that, the studio had quite a lot of time to learn from other franchises' mistakes.

While there are various things fans don't wish to see in the game, there are some specific issues that should not make their way to GTA 6. These would not only ruin the gameplay but also tarnish Rockstar Games' reputation for delivering amazing titles.

This article will list 10 such mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make if it wishes to be a successful game from the very beginning.

10 of the big and small mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make

1) Poor mission structures

Missions are a crucial part of any video game and GTA 6 is expected to offer interesting and engaging content in this aspect. However, Rockstar Games should ensure that the game has a solid mission structure with clear tasks and sensible objectives.

Several GTA 5 missions suffered from this issue, where the objectives were all over the place and the missions felt weak. The upcoming title should offer clear instructions and the missions shouldn't feel repetitive to keep things fresh and interesting.

2) Lack of basic features

A lack of basic features will doom GTA 6. This includes the option to crouch and lay down completely. The previous game didn't have a dedicated crouch button for some reason, which was heavily criticized by players.

Rockstar Games should ensure that the upcoming title doesn't follow suit and has all the basic features like rolling, climbing, crouching, etc. This would make the game more playable and enjoyable.

3) Poorly designed multiplayer mode

Among the various mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make, a poorly designed multiplayer mode is quite high on the list. GTA Online has linear missions alongside grindy objectives that feel boring.

GTA 6 should ensure that its online multiplayer mode offers a variety of missions and objectives to keep things interesting for players. This can also increase its replayability.

4) Microtransactions

The GTA Online community will agree that microtransactions have ruined the game. Hence, Rockstar Games should put less emphasis on Shark Cards and other microtransactions in the upcoming game. It is one of the biggest mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make.

It will keep the game fresh and offer similar opportunities to everybody. Purchasing in-game currency and other benefits take out all the fun for other players who are looking to have a good time.

5) Lack of side activities

While the main questline is quite important for the game, GTA 6 should show proper emphasis on side activities and missions as well. These ensure players have a good time in the game and have something to explore while taking a break from the main tasks.

Interesting side activities in GTA 6 will ensure that players have something to look forward to after completing the game and can explore options other than the main questline.

6) Going too realistic

While a game needs to have realistic graphics and other gameplay mechanics, it is also one of the mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make. Adding too much realism to the game takes away the enjoyment factor and makes things tedious.

There were rumors that the developer might add a refueling system in GTA 6, which met with negative feedback from the community. So, while realistic gun sounds and recoil would be amazing, Rockstar Games should find the right balance between realism and fun.

7) Lack of gameplay mechanics

A lack of gameplay mechanics can soon turn a fantastic game boring. GTA 5 managed to counter this by adding new features such as the protagonist's special abilities. This allowed the gameplay to remain fun.

GTA 6 should build upon this foundation and add more interesting features and gameplay mechanics so that players can keep having fun and discover new ways to complete missions or explore the vast open world.

8) A boring open world

Creating a boring open world is one of the biggest mistakes GTA 6 cannot afford to make. If the rumors are true and the game will feature multiple cities besides Vice City, Rockstar Games needs to ensure there are interesting locations all across the map.

GTA 5 lacked such locations and most of the map was filled with mountains and barren lands, making exploration limited and boring. GTA 6 should offer various biomes and interesting locations like forests, hills, and deserts.

9) Ignore community feedback

Community feedback is one of the most important things Rockstar Games shouldn't ignore. It will not only allow the developer to further improve the game but also give an insight into the players' needs.

Ignoring community feedback is a mistake GTA 6 cannot afford to make. The studio has done so in the past with GTA Online, disappointing the community with its ridiculous decisions and addition of features that nobody asked for.

10) Character customization

With games like GTA, where players can dress up their characters and customize various things about their appearance, a lack of character customization options would be a serious issue.

Rockstar Games should ensure this doesn't happen, as it is a mistake GTA 6 cannot afford to make if the developers wish for the game to be better than its predecessors. The community would greatly appreciate a detailed feature alongside a nice variety of options.

FAQs about GTA 6

Is GTA 6 coming out in 2025?

Yes, Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Will GTA 6 have advanced graphics and features?

The leaks and speculations suggest that GTA 6 will have a wide range of features and enhanced graphics.

When will PC users get to play the game?

At the moment, Rockstar Games has not revealed any information about a GTA 6 release for PC.

