5 RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have

There are various side missions GTA 6 should have and most fans want them to follow Red Dead Redemption 2's style, thanks to Rockstar Games delivering superb lore and intricate ways these missions payout throughout the game. While some of these side missions are simply for fun, others impact the story and the honor of the protagonist, making them important.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has many such tasks, there are a few memorable ones that have left a lasting impression on the community. Thus Rockstar Games should ensure that some of these RDR2-style side missions are included in GTA 6.

This article lists five of the best ones that should appear in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have

1) The Noblest of Men, And a Woman

This is one of the best missions RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have (Image via YouTube/xTGE)

Among the various RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have, The Noblest of Men, And a Woman should be prioritized by Rockstar Games. This fun side quest makes players go around the map, meeting infamous gunslingers just to learn more about one particular personality.

Arthur does this at the request of an author who wishes to write a book about Jim Calloway, an infamous gunslinger who hasn't been cooperating with him. So, he sets out to meet other people like Jim to know more about the character. This side mission not only rewards players with cool weapons but also introduces an amazing storyline.

2) The Mercies of Knowledge

This is one of the best RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have (Image via YouTube/Fizhy)

RDR 2 has various morbid missions, but The Mercies of Knowledge has got to be one of the best ones on the list. It is one of the RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have to prove that not every quest has a good ending. The mission starts with a scientist requesting Arthur to get him Moonshine and a few test subjects.

The former has developed the electric chair, which serves as a more "humane" way for someone given the death penalty. However, the experiment fails terribly as the subject suffers a lot and the scientist ends up getting electrocuted and dies. It is a harrowing end for everybody and GTA 6 could use a little dark tone for its side missions.

3) He's British, Of Course

This is one of the most fun side missions in RDR 2 (Image via YouTube/CINEMATIC GAMING)

Among the various RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have, the upcoming title deserves to have a hilarious quest like He's British, Of Course. This fun mission involves Arthur being tasked with hunting down missing circus animals.

While the zebra and tiger are easy, the lion ends up being the most difficult to catch. This mission requires players to think out of the box and use all their skills to trap the man-eating beast. GTA 6 could use such type of a mission that deviates from the rest of the game.

4) The Smell of the Grease Paint

This is a simple yet interesting mission in the game (Image via YouTube/Fizhy)

The Smell of the Grease Paint is one of the best missions in Red Dead Redemption 2 for various reasons. It shows how not every quest requires violence and gunfights. When Arthur encounters the freakshow group, the main lady requests him to find their dwarf magician.

This requires players to go through the regular tactics of investigating and looking for the missing person. Once the mission is complete, players can encounter the group later on in the game and receive a monetary reward from the lady for the help. The little show alone makes this one of the best RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have.

5) The Veteran

The Veteran is an interesting side quest in RDR 2 (Image via YoUTube/Fizhy)

Rockstar Games did a fantastic job portraying various forms of Arthur. While he is usually blunt and keeps to himself, he is also nice to some people. The Veteran is a mission that allows players to see what kind of people Arthur likes and what lengths he is willing to go for them.

When Hamish Sinclair's horse runs away with his prosthetic legs, he requests Arthur to get them both back. Under usual circumstances, the protagonist would refuse, but here, he doesn't. Once he returns with the requested items, he and Hamish go fishing and have a good time. It is one of the most calming RDR2-style side missions GTA 6 should have.

FAQs about GTA 6

When is GTA 6 releasing?

Rockstar Games plans to roll out GTA 6 in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The exact dates for the same are still unknown.

Will GTA 6 have a huge map?

According to leaks and speculations, GTA 6 will have a huge map with multiple cities and biomes.

