5 types of water vehicles that GTA 6's Vice City should have

Fans have huge expectations from GTA 6's Vice City and one of them is its vehicle roster. Apart from expensive cars and aircraft, there are certain water vehicles that players would love to see in the game. Since the upcoming title is based in Florida, it'd make sense for Rockstar Games to add a wide variety of vehicles to traverse the sea and other waterways.

Some amazing water vehicles have been a part of previous Grand Theft Auto games and would sit perfectly well in GTA 6's Vice City. Apart from them, fans are expecting to see some new ones in the upcoming title as well.

Hence, this article will list five such water vehicles that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 water vehicles that should appear in GTA 6's Vice City

1) Submarine

GTA 6 should feature submarines (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Submarines are the go-to water vehicles in GTA Online and other similar Grand Theft Auto titles whenever players want to explore the depths of the ocean. The current online multiplayer mode features a variety of such vehicles, ranging from the huge Kosatka to smaller single-seater submarines.

It would be a no-brainer for Rockstar Games to add a submarine to GTA 6's Vice City since the map is rumored to have various water bodies. Hence, it would be interesting to explore what the developer has hidden underneath the waves using these water vehicles.

2) Amphibious cars

Amphibious vehicles would work well in GTA 6 as well (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Similar to GTA Online, fans would like to have amphibious cars in GTA 6's Vice City. For example, it would be amazing to have something like the Toreador or the Stromberg in the game. These vehicles are great on the road and can turn into a submarine as well, allowing players to dive under the water when required.

Driving these vehicles ensures that you can explore the vast depths of the sea without having to switch to a dedicated water vehicle. Amphibious vehicles have other benefits as well that would make them the ideal candidate for GTA 6's Vice City.

3) Aircraft Carriers

Controlling a huge Aircraft Carrier in GTA 6 would be wonderful (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Aircraft Carriers are one of the most powerful military water vehicles, and Rockstar Games should add them to GTA 6's Vice City. They will fit perfectly into the overall vibe of the game and also give players more options to surf the sea. They could also work as an additional aircraft hangar in the game for players to store their aerial vehicles.

Since there haven't been any such options in previous GTA games, it would be interesting to have one in the upcoming title. It would also make water combat quite interesting since Aircraft Carriers typically feature a wide range of defensive and offensive measures.

4) Sailboats

Sailboats would be fun to pilot around GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Sailboats are an interesting water vehicle that should be a part of GTA 6's Vice City. Since these are used in both water sports and for general transportation, watching them around the beaches of Vice City and other locations would not feel out of place. Since Sailboats are also quite fun to maneuver around, it could be a great way to pass time in the upcoming title.

Rockstar Games could also combine some Sailboat side activities in GTA 6 allowing players to have fun while also getting a chance to explore this amazing water vehicle in the game. Although Sailboats aren't the fastest mode of transportation, they are extremely fun and exciting.

5) House Boat

GTA 6 should have Houseboats (Image via houseboating.org)

House Boats are not fast or the most luxurious water vehicles. However, they serve a completely different purpose—they are floating homes with all the necessities that are required for a comfortable living. Hence, it would make perfect sense to have them in GTA 6's Vice City. Rockstar Games could use House Boats as safehouses in the game as well.

It would be interesting since apart from the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online, there aren't any other floating/submersible water vehicles that also work as a safe house in the Grand Theft Auto games. So it would be wonderful to have this opportunity in GTA 6.

FAQs about Grand Theft Auto 6

Is GTA 6 coming out in 2025?

Yes. At the moment, Rockstar Games hasn't hinted towards any possible delays and plans to release the game in 2025.

Will GTA 6 have several seas, oceans, and other water bodies?

The first trailer of the game showcased multiple water bodies, including seas and marshes. Fans expect to see more in the upcoming trailers.

