5 high-tech vehicles we'd like to see in GTA 6

Vehicles are an integral part of any Grand Theft Auto game, and some have been showcased in GTA 6's debut trailer. While fans are yet to see everything that the upcoming game's vehicular catalogue has in store, the inclusion of a few high-tech options seems likely. This is because the title will be set in modern times, and Rockstar Games has already introduced such vehicles in GTA Online.

This article takes a look at five high-tech vehicles that we'd like to see in GTA 6. Readers should note that Rockstar Games doesn't feature actual vehicles in its titles. Instead, they introduce cars, bikes, and other automobiles based on real-life ones.

Note - None of the high-tech vehicles mentioned below were confirmed to appear in GTA 6 at the time of writing. The list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Adastra yacht and other high-tech vehicles we'd like to see in GTA 6

1) Tesla Cybertruck

Here's a look at the Tesla Cybertruck (Image via X/@Tesla)

The Tesla Cybertruck is a high-tech vehicle with an incredibly unconventional look. Some of its notable features include a durable stainless-steel exoskeleton, an incredibly sleek interior, a slender light bar up front, and an infinity touch screen.

The Tesla Cybertruck can traverse various types of terrain, and since the GTA 6 map is expected to feature areas like the Florida Everglades, this vehicle could be an interesting way to explore them.

2) Faraday Future FF 91 2.0

Here's what the FF 91 2.0 looks like (Image via YouTube/Faraday Future)

The Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 is an SUV that boasts a stylish, ultra-modern design. It has an integrated multi-axis torque technology system and all-terrain AI body control, among many other interesting features. It can also hit a top speed of 155 mph.

Although it is possible that some GTA Online SUVs will return in GTA 6, the addition of something like the FF 91 2.0 would be a cut above.

3) Adastra yacht

Expand Tweet

Quite a few water vehicles were spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer, but none of them can be compared to the Adastra yatch. Just one look at it is enough to understand why it deserves a place in what is possibly the biggest video game ever made.

Adastra's almost futuristic design, featuring a unique wing-like structure, sets it apart from most yachts. Needless to say, getting to own something like it in the upcoming Rockstar Games title would be amazing.

4) Lamborghini V12 Vision GT

The V12 Vision GT is a concept car (Image via lamborghini.com)

The Lamborghini V12 Vision GT is one of the most futuristic-looking cars you will ever see. While its design is striking and highly modern, one of its most unique features is that one must enter its cabin from the front, quite like a fighter jet.

Imagining the V12 Vision GT as a high-performance vehicle in GTA 6 is quite easy. It has the potential to elevate the upcoming title's vehicular catalogue if it gets featured.

5) Lucid Air

Here's what the Lucid Air looks like (Image via YouTube/Throttle House)

The Lucid Air is an electric sedan with a simple, sleek, clean exterior. The high-tech vehicle's interiors are truly luxurious and include heated, ventilated, massaging front seats. Furthermore, the retractable touch screen panel up front adds a touch of modern detailing.

If Rockstar Games decides to add a car in GTA 6 based on the Lucid Air, it could easily rank among the best-looking vehicles in the game.

FAQ:

Will the Oppressor MK II return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of writing, there are no indications that the Pegassi Oppressor MK II will return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Check out more GTA 6 related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback