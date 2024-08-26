5 mods for GTA 5 inspired by Half-Life games

Although Half-Life is a popular first-person shooter series, its mods for GTA 5 are very limited. Still, some enthusiastic third-party developers created a few mods that Grand Theft Auto fans can enjoy. To date, Valve has released seven Half-Life titles, including two expansions and a VR game. However, most of the mods from the series in GTA 5 are either from the original title or Half-Life 2.

With that being said, this article lists five mods from the Half-Life series that Grand Theft Auto 5 players can use on PC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order. The mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 mods for GTA 5 PC based on the Half-Life video game series

1) ZHalfLife - HL2/CSGO Movement for GTA V

A screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 5 PC mod (Image via RealZolika1351)

Half-Life games have some of the craziest movement effects that gamers worldwide are fans of. With this mod by RealZolika1351, you can explore the Grand Theft Auto 5 map faster than ever. As seen in the screenshot above, this GTA 5 PC mod increases the character movement speed, allowing you to move quickly in the open world.

You can even fly or glide for a brief period using the fast movement speed. Using this mod to travel is much faster than flying planes or driving fast cars.

2) Half-Life 2 Suit

A demonstration of the Hazardous Environment Suit in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via BluOtter)

Half-Life 2’s Hazardous Environment Suit (HEV) is very popular among fans, and modder BluOtter allows you to bring that suit to GTA 5 using this mod. This suit is a fully detailed high-resolution one that you can apply to any of the three protagonists. The modder also allows you to have custom characters with the suit.

While it is unsure whether the HEV suit offers armor protection, you can unleash havoc on the map using the best weapons in GTA 5. Don’t forget to turn off the wanted level using mods if you don’t want to get disrupted by the cops.

3) Half-Life 2 - Pistol

An NPC holding the Half-Life 2 - Pistol in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GamerDude27 & Brunduz)

If you are bored with the default pistol Rockstar Games offers in Grand Theft Auto 5, you should try the Half-Life 2 - Pistol mod on PC. Modders GamerDude27 & Brunduz carried over the texture and the firing sound of the pistol from Valve's title to GTA.

As is customary, the mod will replace the default pistol and offer the Half-Life 2 version. Fans often complain that the weapon sounds in the Grand Theft Auto series are not realistic. However, this mod makes the pistol feel and sound the same as in Half-Life 2.

4) Half Life 1 (Full Map Project)

A screenshot from the Half-Life 1 map mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Mishka Volkav)

This is one of the most ambitious GTA 5 mods developed by modder Mishka Volkav. According to the official description, you can bring the map of Half-Life 1 to the 2013 title. At the moment, you can download the alpha version of the map mod.

Map expansion is one of the most-requested things in Grand Theft Auto Online. While Rockstar has shown no interest to date, you can use this GTA 5 mod to experience the feature in story mode.

5) Half Life 2 Combine Elite Soldier

Some demos of the Combine Elite Soldier in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via DragonballLove)

If you want to play GTA 5 as a Combine Elite Soldier, you must try this PC mod by DragonballLove. It is a character skin that replaces the original protagonists.

You can wield various weapons and roleplay as the popular Half-Life 2 character. The model is highly detailed and matches the in-game aesthetics.

