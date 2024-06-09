Top 5 weapons in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

The upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is expected to bring a new weapon or two to the multiplayer game. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t made an official announcement, players are looking forward to this, as the Summer Update 2023 also added one new weapon. Until then, one must rely on any of the 100 available weapons to survive in the game.

This article lists the top five weapons in GTA Online that you must acquire before the Summer Update 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is based on the clip size of the weapons.

Top 5 useful weapons in GTA Online before the Summer Update 2024

5) Assault Shotgun

An image of the Assault Shotgun (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Assault Shotgun is a popular weapon in the Grand Theft Auto series, also appearing in GTA 4. In GTA Online, it can kill anyone with a few shots. However, the weapon's default clip size can hold only eight shells.

To unlock its full potential, you must upgrade and extend its clip size to 32 shells. The good thing about using this weapon is that you don’t need to be accurate to hit enemies, as the bullet bursts into fragments upon firing.

4) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is one of the newest and best weapons in GTA Online that every player must own. The standard weapon can carry up to 33 bullets and is one of the best choices for drive-by shootings.

The Tactical SMG fires bullets rapidly to help you kill enemies sooner than other weapons permitted from inside vehicles. Since drive-by shooting is an important gameplay tactic in GTA Online, players should consider having the Tactical SMG in their arsenal.

3) Special Carbine Mk II

The Special Carbine Mk II is arguably one of the most-used Mk II weapons in GTA Online. This upgraded version of the Special Carbine can deal more damage, has a quick firing rate, and several customization options. You can also carry up to 30 bullets in the default clip.

Consider owning the Special Carbine Mk II locked and loaded if you regularly engage in combat. However, as the name implies, it is a Mk II weapon and you’ll require a special Weapon Workshop to upgrade, maintain, and customize the gun.

2) Combat MG Mk II

The Combat MG Mk II is a great weapon to deal with hordes of aggressive enemies. Since the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 has been announced to bring many action-packed missions, consider including the Combat MG Mk II in your arsenal before it arrives.

A major feature of this weapon is its default clip that can hold up to 100 bullets and can be extended to up to 200 bullets. Rockstar Games provides the Combat MG Mk II as the default weapon in many GTA Online missions. Therefore, have it customized and ready for battle.

1) Minigun

An image of the Minigun (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Minigun is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. It can easily destroy enemy NPCs, cops, military, aircraft, or vehicles. While its default clip can hold 595 bullets, the capacity can be increased to 9,999, after which it becomes unstoppable.

If the above-mentioned GTA Online weapons are not enough to deal with enemies, try using the Minigun. It takes a split second for the weapon to kill NPCs in the game.

