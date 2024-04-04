Top 5 GTA Online Mk II weapons for beginners, ranked

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of weapons for beginnners, but the GTA Online Mk II weapons are especially popular among regular fighters. As the name implies, the Mk II weapons are upgraded versions of the regular variants. While most of them can be acquired easily, some features must be unlocked by conducting research inside the Bunker.

Nonetheless, every Grand Theft Auto 5 Online player must acquire them as soon as possible. This article lists and ranks the top five GTA Online Mk II weapons for beginners in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the Top 5 Mk II weapons for beginners in GTA Online

5) Pistol Mk II

The Pistol Mk II is one of the cheapest and best weapons for beginners in GTA Online. It is the upgraded version of the Hawk & Little Pistol and costs only $73,750. But first, you must own a regular pistol in your inventory. Then you can take it to the Special Weapon Workshop found inside the Mobile Operations Center and the Avenger.

The Pistol Mk II is one of the most versatile GTA Online Mk II weapons that you can get. Due to its compact size, you can also use it from inside a vehicle.

4) SMG Mk II

The SMG Mk II in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The SMG Mk II is the modified version of the Hawk & Little SMG, which is considered one of the best combat weapons for beginners in GTA Online. This one also has the same acquiring process as the Pistol Mk II.

Getting the special variant also unlocks several new customization options. Some of them include Tracer Rounds, Incendiary Rounds, Full Metal Jacket Rounds, and many more. These are bullets that have different effects on the targets. For example, the Incendiary Rounds can set the target on fire. Additionally, due to its usability from inside a vehicle, the SMG Mk II is considered one of the best weapons for beginners in 2024.

3) Assault Rifle Mk II

The Shrewsbury Assault Rifle is one of the widely used weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the Mk II upgrades make it even better. The Assault Rifle Mk II is undoubtedly one of the best medium- to long-range weapons for beginners in the multiplayer game.

While there are many other good GTA Online Mk II weapons, the Assault Rifle Mk II only costs $98,750, making it a strong contender on the list. You can equip the weapon with a Holographic Sight, Precision Muzzle Brake, Heavy Barrel, Armor Piercing Rounds, and many other upgrades to improve its damage.

2) Combat MG Mk II

A fully upgraded Combat MG Mk II in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Combat MG Mk II is a heavy weapon, which is also a must-own thing for Grand Theft Auto Online players. It costs $119,000, which is slightly higher compared to other GTA Online Mk II weapons for beginners. But, it is one of the best investments in the game that you can make for the future.

A fully upgraded Combat MG Mk II is capable of killing the targets with one or two shots. It can also hold more bullets, allowing you to continuously fire for longer durations. No other weapons for beginners come close to the damage done by a Combat MG Mk II with Armor Piercing Rounds.

1) Special Carbine Mk II

The Special Carbine Mk II is a must-have gun not only for newcomers, but for veterans as well. Compared to other weapons for beginners, it has a higher price tag of $135,000. However, the power and damage output is unparalleled.

The Special Carbine Mk II equipped with Full Metal Jacket Rounds can even pierce through the bulletproof glasses of the armored vehicles in GTA Online. It is also highly customizable and looks good with tactical suits.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these weapons in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion