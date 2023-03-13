New GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 12, 2023)

The release of the Gun Van in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update has made buying weapons easier and cheaper. This vehicle spawns around the game's San Andreas map in various locations.

An unnamed individual from inside the van sells exclusive items like the Rail Gun, throwables, and armor at discounted rates. The car's location can only be seen by GTA+ members directly on the title's map, where it is marked with a black van icon. However, regular players will have to locate it without the title's assistance. This detailed guide should help gamers locate the Gun Van today, March 12, 2023.

The Gun Van in GTA Online can be found at the Mirror Park location today

On March 12, 2023, the always-on-the-move Gun Van can be found in the parking lot of the Hearty Taco outlet at Mirror Park. It is an American and Mexican-themed restaurant in GTA Online, which is located in a total of three different locations all around Los Santos county. The Gun Van shouldn't be hard to find today since it is parked right behind Hearty Taco.

Steps to find the Gun Van location

Satellite view of the Hearty Taco outlet in Mirror Park, where the Gun Van is located (Image via GTALens)

The Gun Van is located in the parking lot of the Hearty Taco branch in Mirror Park. You should begin by going over to Mirror Park, which is on the western side of the Tataviam Mountains. Here are the basic steps to reach the vehicle that provides amazing discounts on weapons and more:

1) Reaching Mirror Park

You need to choose the second road to the north of Mirror Park. Once you are there, you will need to head toward the direction of the Tantaviam Mountains.

2) Approaching the Slurry in a Hurry ad board

While driving along this road, you will be able to see an advertisement board saying "Hurry In A Slurry," showing a cola drink, on the right. This means you're on the right track.

3) Take left turn after passing the ad board

Taking a left turn into the parking lot of the Hearty Taco branch (Image via XpertNoob/YouTube)

Once you pass the ad board on the road, you will be able to spot the Hearty Taco restaurant. After taking a left turn into its parking lot, you should be able to spot the awaited Gun Van.

As soon as you reach the location of the parked van, the vehicle's rear doors will pop open, and an NPC will be seen sitting inside near crates of weapons and ammunition.

For this week, GTA Online players should be able to avail of a discount of 10% on all weapons, 15% on throwables, and an amazing rate of 20% on all armor. Gamers should take this opportunity before it is removed from the game.

