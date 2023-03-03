New GTA Online Gun Van location for today (March 3, 2023)

GTA Online's Gun Van has moved to a new location in Los Santos with the arrival of a new day. It is infamous for selling numerous sorts of firearms at low prices. With the latest update, which was released on March 2, 2023, the anonymous arms dealer who drives the renowned Gun Van around has put a brand new arsenal of weaponry up for grabs.

Players will want to know where to find this mobile munitions dealer with weapons like the Railgun and the Precision Rifle on sale. This article shares the location of the Gun Van today, as well as everything gamers need to know about it.

The Gun Van is at No Marks Cleaners in Paleto Bay in GTA Online today

The Gun Van has set up shop at the No Marks Cleaners outlet located in Paleto Bay on March 3, 2023. It is in the parking lot behind the outlet where it operates its illegal weapons business without intervention from the law.

The image provided here can be used to pin point the coordinates of the van on the game's map.

The Gun Van is here in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

With yesterday's update for GTA Online, a fresh slate of weapons has replaced the catalog from last week, attracting players looking for guns at significantly cheaper rates.

The image below can be used to find the van's exact position in the game:

The van is parked in the parking lot (Image via GTA Wiki)

The marquee firearms up for grabs this week are the Railgun, Unholy Hellbringer, and the Precision Rifle. All three of these weapons are deadly in combat and can turn the weilder's enemies into dust in the blink of an eye.

The entire catalog of the Gun Van this week along with their discounts are mentioned below:

Baseball Bat - FREE

Knife - 10 % discount

Machete - 10 % discount

Sweeper Shotgun - 10 % discount

Precision Rifle - 10 % discount

Combat MG - 10 % discount

Heavy Rifle - 40 % discount

Unholy Hellbringer - 10 % discount

Railgun - 10 % discount

Molotov - 15% discount

Pipebomb - 15% discount

Tear Gas - 15% discount

Super Heavy Armor - 20% discount

Light Armor - 20% discount

Heavy Armor - 20% discount

Super Light Armor - 20% discount

Standard Armor - 20% discount

As noted in the list above, weapons are off by 10% except the Heavy Rifle, throwables have 15% discount, and body armors of all kinds are off by 20%.

GTA + members get additional discounts on the aforementioned armaments and also have the van's location marked on their maps without them having to drive around looking for it.

Fun Facts about Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay is a remote town in Blaine County, west of Procopio Beach. It is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Mount Chilliad State Wilderness. Despite being a compact settlement, there are many businesses established here. Some notable ones are:

Ammu-Nation

Bay Hardware

Bay Side Drugs

Blaine County Savings Bank

Dreamview Motel

Famous Hamburgers

Ray's Electronics

The Chrome Dome

Paleto Bay Financial Services Inc.

Paleto Tattoo

It is not as simple as stepping into an Ammu-Nation store and purchasing your preferred weaponry. The Gun Van will be hidden on the map, and you will have to explore Los Santos in order to get within its range. As you get near the vehicle, a marker will emerge on the mini-map indicating its location.

