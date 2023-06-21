New PlayStation job allows GTA Online players to test unreleased vehicles in latest update

PlayStation 4|5 players can test unreleased vehicles from GTA Online's latest update in a new job. More specifically, all the new cars and bicycles not released alongside the initial San Andreas Mercenaries launch on June 13, 2023, are available through this job. Those on other consoles won't be able to do this activity and will need to find a substitute.

What PlayStation 4|5 players need to look for on the Rockstar Social Games Club is the "Cara a cara Unreleased!" job by a user named FrannModzCreador. The following Reddit post has a hyperlink to the job in case the reader can't find it via normal means.

Note: This job has been tested to work on the PlayStation 5. Xbox or PC GTA Online players cannot do this particular job. Also, the Weaponized Conada is not included here.

How GTA Online players on the PlayStation 4 and 5 can test unreleased vehicles from the latest update via a job

Just click on the "Read More" part of the above Reddit post and hit the Rockstar Games Social Club hyperlink under PlayStation Job. Once you do that, you should see a site with a green button that says "Bookmark Job" under the cover photo. Click on that button to access the job later.

You must log in to your Rockstar Games Social Club to do this step.

This is the job in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next step is to start the "Cara a cara Unreleased!" job. Pause the game and go to Online before heading to the following menus:

Quick Join Play Job Bookmarked Stunt Races Cara a cara Unreleased!

It is vital to mention that this job has a mix of unreleased vehicles from the latest update, alongside several old cars.

The following sections of this article cover the unreleased vehicles. Remember that Stunt Races have set transformations. The complete list of what every transmuted vehicle is can be found on the Rockstar Games Social Club posting of the "Cara a cara Unreleased!" job.

Albany Brigham

You can test-drive the Albany Brigham here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: There are some mines in this track between checkpoints. They can be annoying, but they only blow up once, so go through them to enjoy your test drives.

After you select the default car you want, you need to make it to the next checkpoint in order to transform your vehicle into one of the unreleased vehicles. In this case, you can test-drive the Albany Brigham.

The vehicle is pretty slow, but some GTA Online gamers might appreciate its feel.

Bravado Buffalo EVX

You can also try out the Bravado Buffalo EVX (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can complete more of the Stunt Race to eventually get to the point where you can drive the Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online.

This vehicle is much faster than the Albany Brigham, but it's worth noting that these cars don't have full upgrades on them and appear to be in their default state.

Junk Energy Inductor

Bicycle fans can rejoice with this new ride (Image via Rockstar Games)

This PlayStation job gives you two separate instances to test out the Inductor/Junk Energy Inductor.

It's been a long time since GTA Online had something like this, so some gamers might be interested in giving it a go since it's still an unreleased vehicle.

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Another unreleased vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second-to-last car to discuss here is the Bravado Hotring Hellfire. You will eventually get to transform into it in the Stunt Race in this PlayStation job.

This car is pretty fun to drive, although you might wish you could fully customize it, which sadly isn't possible to do just yet.

Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is the final new car to discuss here (Image via Rockstar Games)

You will eventually be able to test-drive the Penaud La Coureuse in GTA Online. Note that this car will be able to have HSW and Imani Tech upgrades once it's finally released into the game.

