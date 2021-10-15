New Rockstar Games job listing possibly alludes to new GTA 6 visual upgrades and "large-scale destruction"

The new Rockstar Games job listing, possibly for GTA 6, reveals gameplay details, including “large-scale destruction" to weather effects and new visual upgrades.

GTA 6 is yet to be officially announced, but the rumor mill has been in overdrive for as long as fans can remember.

The most recent detail likely comes from an official Rockstar Games job posting, as it mentions visual upgrades for a title that's currently under development. GTA 5 and the Trilogy are in their last stages, so it's safe to say that they're out of the picture for this one.

Job posting possibly related to GTA 6 mentions rain dripping off buildings

The New England studio is looking for a VFX artist to join their already handsome-looking roster.

As the name suggests, the VFX team handles how a GTA title will turn out. Everything from weapon designs to vehicle models falls under the jurisdiction of the VFX artists. However, the job posting highlights several special effects, including a model that will allow players to witness "insects around" them for the first time.

Another highlight of the job positing mentions "rain dripping off buildings" in a more realistic and authentic manner. However, the most noteworthy mention of the posting is the element of "large-scale destruction."

Missions involving massive explosions have been a hallmark of the GTA franchise. It's safe to assume that the subsequent title in the franchise will take things up a notch, and players could see skyscrapers falling to the ground.

Rockstar Games job listing includes new visual upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sadly, the precise nature of these upgrades is unknown. There's no certain way to know if the visual upgrades will be a part of the game's narrative, or a part of the cut-scenes.

On the flip side, there's a good chance the job posting has nothing to do with GTA 6. Fans already know that the developers are working on the GTA Definitive Edition, which will include remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

Furthermore, an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 has been postponed to a March 2022 window of release, indicating that the developers are still polishing the title.

However, players aren't too impressed with the trailer that was released a few weeks ago. The trailer doesn't include anything extravagant, implying that both versions have similar elements.

GTA 6 job listing also includes large-scale destruction (Image via Rockstar Games)

As with any other GTA 6 leak or rumor, this one should also be taken with a pinch of salt until developers put a seal on it.

