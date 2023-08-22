5 reasons to own Entity XXR in GTA Online in 2023

The Overflod Entity XXR is one of the most prominent cars in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games released it in March 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update and continues offering it in the game. Despite its age, this two-door hypercar is still eye candy on the streets. Many players also buy this as their first expensive supercar in the game.

While veteran players already have the Overflod Entity XXR in their garages, many new players are still skeptical about its utilities. This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should buy the car in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Overflod Entity XXR is a must-buy item in GTA Online in 2023

1) Discounted Price

One of the most prominent reasons to own the Overflod Entity XXR is that Rockstar Games is offering it at a discounted price. As mentioned, it is one of the most expensive cars in the multiplayer game, costing $2,305,000. However, players can now buy it with a 30% discount.

The offer is available until August 23, 2023, after which it may return to its normal price range. Therefore, players planning to buy the car do so within the discounted period. The lower price also eliminates the need to use GTA Online money glitches to obtain the car.

2) Style and looks

The Overflod Entity XXR is undoubtedly one of the most stylish cars in GTA Online in 2023. It is primarily based on the real-life Koenigsegg One:1 with minor details taken from the Koenigsegg Agera R, Koenigsegg Regera, and Bugatti Veyron. It has a rounded, boxy shape with an aerodynamic design.

The front of the car is slightly facing downward, giving it the supercar look. Rockstar Games also offers a stock spoiler and Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer splitter in the Entity XXR in GTA Online. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want the gaming studio to add the car in the upcoming game as well.

3) Customizations

Customization is one of the major aspects of the Overflod Entity XXR, and Rockstar Games allows players to modify the car as they please. It can be outfitted with eight front bumpers, four rear bumpers, four exhausts, four hoods, six spoilers, and many other options.

When fully upgraded, others may find it hard to determine whether it is a newly-released car or a five-year-old model. However, players must spend around $300,000 to apply all available upgrades. It is one of the best customizable vehicles in GTA 5 Online, and with proper tweaks, the Overflod Entity XXR can be the center of attraction in Car Meet.

4) Performance

The Overflod Entity XXR is also a powerhouse. The engine bay at the back houses a V8 engine connected to a six-speed transmission box. The engine is high-revving and powers the rear wheels of the supercar in GTA Online. It is a beast in a straight line and can outrun many other cars.

The aerodynamic design gives the car a powerful downforce that helps the car to stick to the surface. It should also be noted that the Overflod Entity XXR is the fourth fastest stock car in GTA Online. The car's acceleration is also impressive, with a record of 0-60 mph in 4.12 seconds.

5) Race stats

The Overflod Entity XXR is one of the best race cars in GTA Online in 2023. According to the game files, its top speed is 105.63 mph or 170.00 km/h. However, when fully upgraded, the top speed increases to 128.00 mph or 206.00 km/h.

Regular racers can select the car as their daily driver. It has a lap record of 1:03.831 minutes, which is faster than most other cars in the game. The smooth handling also helps players to cut through traffic and other players on the road.

