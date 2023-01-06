Complete list of new GTA Online cars at Luxury Autos and Simeon's Showroom (January 5-11)

Rockstar Games has released yet another weekly update to GTA Online. Several new cars have been added to Luxury Autos and Simeon's Showroom. Players can purchase any of the listed automobiles in these two showrooms from January 5, 2023, to January 11, 2023.

Some of the vehicles listed below are good, although their value will vary from one player to another. A few even have Imani Tech, a useful feature exclusive to only nearly a dozen vehicles in GTA Online.

Declasse Granger 3600LX, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, and other vehicles available at Luxury Autos and Simeon's Showroom right now

Here is a complete list of everything added to the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom from January 5, 2023, through January 11, 2023, and their prices:

Bravado Greenwood: $1,465,000 ($1,098,750 at Trade Price)

$1,465,000 ($1,098,750 at Trade Price) Declasse Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000 ($1,035,000 at Trade Price)

$1,380,000 ($1,035,000 at Trade Price) HVY Nightshark: $933,750

$933,750 Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,282,500 ($961,875 at Trade Price)

$1,282,500 ($961,875 at Trade Price) Obey Omnis e-GT: $1,795,000

The HVY Nightshark and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec are 25% off this week, which is why their prices are lower than normal.

Here is how you can unlock the Trade Prices for the three relevant vehicles:

Bravado Greenwood: Complete Agent ULP's Intelligence mission.

Complete Agent ULP's Intelligence mission. Declasse Granger 3600LX: Complete 5 Security Contracts as the leader.

Complete 5 Security Contracts as the leader. Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec: Complete 15 Security Contracts as the leader.

Remember, GTA Online players can always give any of these cars a test drive in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

On a related note, here are the two cars available via the Luxury Autos Showroom and their prices:

Enus Deity: $1,383,750 ($1,037,813 at Trade Price)

$1,383,750 ($1,037,813 at Trade Price) Enus Jubilee: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 at Trade Price)

The Enus Deity has a 25% discount this week in GTA Online. Both vehicles can be equipped with Imani Tech, which includes either a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

A Remote Control Unit lets players control their car like an RC vehicle, whereas a Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents other gamers from targeting this car with homing missiles.

Other weekly GTA Online update news

The Hydra is on sale this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as other free cars go for this week, the HVY Insurgent is also available for players fortunate enough to win it at the Lucky Wheel. Gamers would only have a very small chance of winning it this way, but it's still an option to consider. Likewise, one can also earn the Pfister Growler if they win a Street Race Series four days in a row.

As far as discounts go, GTA Online players can get the following vehicles at a lower cost this week:

All Dynasty 8 Real Estate Properties: 35% off

35% off Bravado Buffalo STX: 25% off

25% off Mammoth Hydra: 25% off

The aforementioned Enus Deity, HVY Nightshark, and Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec are also available at a 25% discount, which was mentioned in the showroom section of this article.

All GTA Online players will get a Flare Gun for free (even though it only costs a paltry $3,750 at Ammu-Nation). The only other news worth mentioning is that players can get bonus cash and RP on the following activities:

2x rewards on First Dose Missions

3x rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges

2x rewards on Security Contracts

2x rewards on Issi Classic Races

Special Cargo can also be obtained 50% faster by the player's staff this week. Otherwise, the holiday events and Fooligan Job rewards from the previous weeks are still available, with January 11, 2023, being the final day to do them.

