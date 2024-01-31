ESPN host Stephen A. Smith wants to be in GTA 6

ESPN host Stephen Anthony Smith has expressed his desire to be a part of GTA 6. Responding to a fan request on X, the popular American sports journalist said he would love to host a radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City. Rockstar Games’ radio stations are wildly popular in-game and in real life.

The American gaming studio has not acknowledged the matter, so it remains a simple desire.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith asks Rockstar Games for a role in GTA 6

Expand Tweet

The story started when a popular Twitch streamer named chuba (X/@MostCrucified) mentioned Stephen A. Smith (X/@stephenasmith) on a thread asking him to be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay.

Expand Tweet

Stephen reposted the thread, stating he would love to be a part of Vice City. He also mentioned Rockstar Games' official X handle (@RockstarGames), making the request somewhat official.

This excited the Grand Theft Auto 6 fans. A user named Jonty (X/@CarefreeJonty) commented about a petition for a chat radio in the upcoming game featuring Stephen A. Smith.

Expand Tweet

Another user, Dylan B (X/@DylanBenz9641), also requested Rockstar Games to give Stephen A. Smith a talk show.

Expand Tweet

User Mafia Bella (X/@IndomitableCEO) commented that they would never leave the car if the ESPN host gets featured in an in-game radio station.

Expand Tweet

Readers should note that this is not the first time a renowned person has asked Rockstar to participate in the upcoming game. A few days ago, T-Pain revealed his involvement in GTA 6 while answering a fan’s question.

Expand Tweet

The famous American singer and record producer explicitly claimed that Rockstar Games had signed him for a music-related project in Grand Theft Auto 6. Due to this collaboration, he further mentioned that the gaming studio had barred him from playing on the NoPixel Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server. However, an official confirmation from Rockstar Games is still awaited.

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see what Rockstar Games has been cooking for over a decade after the game’s final release. Many also tried to guess the release dates of the upcoming trailer and other related events. However, none of the above information can be taken for sure until the GTA 6 trailer 2 is released.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Stephen A Smith to be a part of GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes