Full discounts for GTA Online from September 8-14

GTA Online players can expect really good deals with every new weekly update. From now until September 14, Rockstar Games will be giving away vehicles at a 30-40% discount. Nightclub owners can also get a piece of that sales pie. GTA Online will have a stronger focus on that business for the rest of the week.
Here's a quick look at the price cuts for this week, which range from vehicles to properties. Remember, players only have until next Wednesday before these special deals run out.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
GTA Online players should take advantage of these discounts from September 8-14
Nightclub properties have several discounts
Without further ado, these are the special discounts for nightclub businesses in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update:
- Nightclubs: 40% off
- Nightclub Security Upgrades: 50% off
- Staff Members: 50% off
- Nightclub Equipment Upgrades: 60% off
- Nightclub Utility Fees: Free
- Champagne: Free
Keep in mind that free champagne will be available at all nightclub locations, along with the Music Locker near the Diamond Casino and Resort. If the player wants to upgrade their nightclub with various features, they will need to access the main computer inside their office.
The nightclub business is a reliable source of passive income. On a related note, GTA Online players will earn double their income with this week's event. The best part is that they can also win up to $500,000 by completing three Sell Missions in the nightclub warehouse.
Several vehicles have 30-40% discounts
Rockstar often highlights the more underrated cars and planes with their weekly updates. GTA Online players should take a look at the current selection below:
- Progen GP1 – 30% off
- Nagasaki Havok – 30% off
- B-11 Strikeforce – 30% off
- Imponte Arbiter GT – 40% off
- Ocelot Swinger – 40% off
- Coil Brawler – 40% off
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – 40% off
- Atomic Blimp – 40% off
- Declasse Tulip – 40% off
- Vulcar Warrener HKR – 40% off
If players are particularly interested, they can look for these vehicles on their respective websites:
- Progen GP1 – Legendary Motorsport
- Nagasaki Havok – Elitás Travel
- B-11 Strikeforce – Warstock Cache & Carry
- Imponte Arbiter GT – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Ocelot Swinger – Legendary Motorsport
- Coil Brawler – Legendary Motorsport
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – Elitás Travel
- Atomic Blimp – Elitás Travel
- Declasse Tulip – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Vulcar Warrener HKR – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
GTA Online players can visit these websites using their web browser. These vehicles range from fancy sports classics to military bombers.
What do players save with these discounts?
GTA Online players will save a lot of money with these sales. Here's a comparison between the new and original prices:
- Progen GP1 now costs $1,540,000 instead of $2,200,000
- Nagasaki Havok now costs $1,610,630 instead of $2,300,900
- B-11 Strikeforce now costs $2,660,000 instead of $3,800,000
- Imponte Arbiter GT now costs $948,000 instead of $1,580,000
- Ocelot Swinger now costs $545,400 instead of $909,000
- Coil Brawler now costs $429,000 instead of $715,000
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 now costs $1,272,810 instead of $2,121,350
- Atomic Blimp now costs $714,210 instead of $1,190,350
- Declasse Tulip now costs $430,800 instead of $718,000
- Vulcar Warrener HKR now costs $756,000 instead of $1,260,000
To make this more clear, GTA Online players will save the following amount of money this week:
- Progen GP1 - $660,000 savings
- Nagasaki Havok – $690,270 savings
- B-11 Strikeforce – $1,140,000 savings
- Imponte Arbiter GT – $632,000 savings
- Ocelot Swinger – $364,000 savings
- Coil Brawler – $286,000 savings
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – $848,540 savings
- Atomic Blimp – $476,140 savings
- Declasse Tulip – 287,200 savings
- Vulcar Warrener HKR – $504,000 savings
The weekly discount will only last until September 14. On that note, GTA Online will also end the Sprunk versus eCola event on that day. Players can still get the free liveries if they visit a local auto shop.
