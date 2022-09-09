Full discounts for GTA Online from September 8-14

GTA Online players can expect really good deals with every new weekly update. From now until September 14, Rockstar Games will be giving away vehicles at a 30-40% discount. Nightclub owners can also get a piece of that sales pie. GTA Online will have a stronger focus on that business for the rest of the week.

Here's a quick look at the price cuts for this week, which range from vehicles to properties. Remember, players only have until next Wednesday before these special deals run out.

GTA Online players should take advantage of these discounts from September 8-14

Nightclub properties have several discounts

Without further ado, these are the special discounts for nightclub businesses in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update:

Nightclubs : 40% off

: 40% off Nightclub Security Upgrades : 50% off

: 50% off Staff Members : 50% off

: 50% off Nightclub Equipment Upgrades : 60% off

: 60% off Nightclub Utility Fees : Free

: Free Champagne: Free

Keep in mind that free champagne will be available at all nightclub locations, along with the Music Locker near the Diamond Casino and Resort. If the player wants to upgrade their nightclub with various features, they will need to access the main computer inside their office.

The nightclub business is a reliable source of passive income. On a related note, GTA Online players will earn double their income with this week's event. The best part is that they can also win up to $500,000 by completing three Sell Missions in the nightclub warehouse.

Several vehicles have 30-40% discounts

Rockstar often highlights the more underrated cars and planes with their weekly updates. GTA Online players should take a look at the current selection below:

Progen GP1 – 30% off

– 30% off Nagasaki Havok – 30% off

– 30% off B-11 Strikeforce – 30% off

– 30% off Imponte Arbiter GT – 40% off

– 40% off Ocelot Swinger – 40% off

– 40% off Coil Brawler – 40% off

– 40% off Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – 40% off

– 40% off Atomic Blimp – 40% off

– 40% off Declasse Tulip – 40% off

– 40% off Vulcar Warrener HKR – 40% off

If players are particularly interested, they can look for these vehicles on their respective websites:

Progen GP1 – Legendary Motorsport

– Legendary Motorsport Nagasaki Havok – Elitás Travel

– Elitás Travel B-11 Strikeforce – Warstock Cache & Carry

– Warstock Cache & Carry Imponte Arbiter GT – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

– Southern San Andreas Super Autos Ocelot Swinger – Legendary Motorsport

– Legendary Motorsport Coil Brawler – Legendary Motorsport

– Legendary Motorsport Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – Elitás Travel

– Elitás Travel Atomic Blimp – Elitás Travel

– Elitás Travel Declasse Tulip – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

– Southern San Andreas Super Autos Vulcar Warrener HKR – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

GTA Online players can visit these websites using their web browser. These vehicles range from fancy sports classics to military bombers.

What do players save with these discounts?

GTA Online players will save a lot of money with these sales. Here's a comparison between the new and original prices:

Progen GP1 now costs $1,540,000 instead of $2,200,000

now costs $1,540,000 instead of $2,200,000 Nagasaki Havok now costs $1,610,630 instead of $2,300,900

now costs $1,610,630 instead of $2,300,900 B-11 Strikeforce now costs $2,660,000 instead of $3,800,000

now costs $2,660,000 instead of $3,800,000 Imponte Arbiter GT now costs $948,000 instead of $1,580,000

now costs $948,000 instead of $1,580,000 Ocelot Swinger now costs $545,400 instead of $909,000

now costs $545,400 instead of $909,000 Coil Brawler now costs $429,000 instead of $715,000

now costs $429,000 instead of $715,000 Buckingham Alpha-Z1 now costs $1,272,810 instead of $2,121,350

now costs $1,272,810 instead of $2,121,350 Atomic Blimp now costs $714,210 instead of $1,190,350

now costs $714,210 instead of $1,190,350 Declasse Tulip now costs $430,800 instead of $718,000

now costs $430,800 instead of $718,000 Vulcar Warrener HKR now costs $756,000 instead of $1,260,000

To make this more clear, GTA Online players will save the following amount of money this week:

Progen GP1 - $660,000 savings

- $660,000 savings Nagasaki Havok – $690,270 savings

– $690,270 savings B-11 Strikeforce – $1,140,000 savings

– $1,140,000 savings Imponte Arbiter GT – $632,000 savings

– $632,000 savings Ocelot Swinger – $364,000 savings

– $364,000 savings Coil Brawler – $286,000 savings

– $286,000 savings Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – $848,540 savings

– $848,540 savings Atomic Blimp – $476,140 savings

– $476,140 savings Declasse Tulip – 287,200 savings

– 287,200 savings Vulcar Warrener HKR – $504,000 savings

The weekly discount will only last until September 14. On that note, GTA Online will also end the Sprunk versus eCola event on that day. Players can still get the free liveries if they visit a local auto shop.

