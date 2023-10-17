Grand Theft Auto reportedly has Netflix's interest as the media giant is pursuing a license deal

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix wants to expand its game library to involve series like Grand Theft Auto. This might come across as a shock, but the streaming giant has expressed interest in pushing into the video game industry earlier as well. The company has even used the licenses of other popular franchises to push out games into the global market.
For example, Stranger Things: 1984 and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are titles available through the streaming giant, and both are from popular series. It shouldn't be a surprise that Netflix would try to get more video games on its service, but whether it can get Grand Theft Auto or not is a different question altogether.
Netflix reportedly interested in getting the Grand Theft Auto license to release a future game
Here is the relevant passage from The Wall Street Journal regarding the report about Netflix trying to get the Grand Theft Auto license:
"It has discussed plans to release a game within the popular action-adventure series "Grand Theft Auto" from Take-Two Interactive Software through a licensing deal, some of the people said."
That's the only mention of the popular GTA series in that particular report. Nonetheless, it is quite interesting that Netflix would pursue one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. Imagine playing any of the classics on the streaming service.
Currently, there is no GTA 6 trailer leak to indicate where the next offering will be playable. Players will have to wait and see if the media giant could get a major new title added to its gaming catalog.
Current list of games available through a Netflix subscription
Apptopia estimated that 0.7% of Netflix subscribers were Daily Active Users (DAU) of the games on this streaming service back in 2022. It might seem bleak, but the company was seeing increased retention back then. Anybody interested in a catalog of playable titles can find a full list here (as of October 17, 2023), from A to N:
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan
- Asphalt Extreme
- Before Your Eyes
- Bloons TD 6
- Bowling Ballers
- Card Blast
- Cats & Soup
- Country Friends
- Cut The Rope Daily
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Dominoes Café
- Dragon Up
- Dungeon Boss: Respawned
- Dungeon Dwarves
- Dust & Noon
- Exploding Kittens
- Flutter Butterflies
- Ghost Detective
- Heads Up!
- Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
- Highwater
- Immortality
- Into the Breach
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Knittens
- Krispee Street
- Laya's Horizon
- LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
- Lucky Luna
- Mahjong Solitaire
- Mighty Quest Rogue Palace
- Moonlighter
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited
- Netflix Stories: Love is Blind
Note that these games can be played on your mobile device.
The remainder of the catalog includes:
- OXENFREE
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
- Poinpy
- Puzzle Gods
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Rival Pirates
- Samurai Shodown
- Scriptic: Crime Stories
- Shatter Remastered
- Shooting Hoops
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Skies of Chaos
- Solitaire
- Sonic Prime Dash
- Spiritfarer
- Spongebob: Get Cooking
- Storyteller
- Stranger Things: 1984
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Teeter (Up) Remastered
- Terra Nil
- The Queen's Gambit Chess
- This is a True Story
- Tomb Raider Reloaded
- Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game
- Too Hot to Handle 2
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
- TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight
- Twelve Minutes
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Vineyard Valley
- Wild Things: Animal Adventures
- Wonderputt Forever
- World of Goo Remastered
- WrestleQuest
There are certainly some great games available on this service. If something like Grand Theft Auto was available, one could expect the Daily Active Users to surpass 1%. It will be intriguing to see how the streaming giant fares in the video game industry in the wake of its growing ambition.
