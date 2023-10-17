Grand Theft Auto reportedly has Netflix's interest as the media giant is pursuing a license deal

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix wants to expand its game library to involve series like Grand Theft Auto. This might come across as a shock, but the streaming giant has expressed interest in pushing into the video game industry earlier as well. The company has even used the licenses of other popular franchises to push out games into the global market.

For example, Stranger Things: 1984 and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are titles available through the streaming giant, and both are from popular series. It shouldn't be a surprise that Netflix would try to get more video games on its service, but whether it can get Grand Theft Auto or not is a different question altogether.

Netflix reportedly interested in getting the Grand Theft Auto license to release a future game

Here is the relevant passage from The Wall Street Journal regarding the report about Netflix trying to get the Grand Theft Auto license:

"It has discussed plans to release a game within the popular action-adventure series "Grand Theft Auto" from Take-Two Interactive Software through a licensing deal, some of the people said."

That's the only mention of the popular GTA series in that particular report. Nonetheless, it is quite interesting that Netflix would pursue one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. Imagine playing any of the classics on the streaming service.

Currently, there is no GTA 6 trailer leak to indicate where the next offering will be playable. Players will have to wait and see if the media giant could get a major new title added to its gaming catalog.

Current list of games available through a Netflix subscription

There is an official site that shows players all the new games (Image via Netflix, Inc.)

Apptopia estimated that 0.7% of Netflix subscribers were Daily Active Users (DAU) of the games on this streaming service back in 2022. It might seem bleak, but the company was seeing increased retention back then. Anybody interested in a catalog of playable titles can find a full list here (as of October 17, 2023), from A to N:

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Asphalt Extreme

Before Your Eyes

Bloons TD 6

Bowling Ballers

Card Blast

Cats & Soup

Country Friends

Cut The Rope Daily

Desta: The Memories Between

Dominoes Café

Dragon Up

Dungeon Boss: Respawned

Dungeon Dwarves

Dust & Noon

Exploding Kittens

Flutter Butterflies

Ghost Detective

Heads Up!

Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Highwater

Immortality

Into the Breach

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Kentucky Route Zero

Knittens

Krispee Street

Laya's Horizon

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Lucky Luna

Mahjong Solitaire

Mighty Quest Rogue Palace

Moonlighter

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind

Note that these games can be played on your mobile device.

Some people didn't even know you could play games through this streaming service (Image via Netflix)

The remainder of the catalog includes:

OXENFREE

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Poinpy

Puzzle Gods

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Rival Pirates

Samurai Shodown

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Shatter Remastered

Shooting Hoops

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Skies of Chaos

Solitaire

Sonic Prime Dash

Spiritfarer

Spongebob: Get Cooking

Storyteller

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Teeter (Up) Remastered

Terra Nil

The Queen's Gambit Chess

This is a True Story

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game

Too Hot to Handle 2

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight

Twelve Minutes

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Vikings: Valhalla

Vineyard Valley

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Wonderputt Forever

World of Goo Remastered

WrestleQuest

There are certainly some great games available on this service. If something like Grand Theft Auto was available, one could expect the Daily Active Users to surpass 1%. It will be intriguing to see how the streaming giant fares in the video game industry in the wake of its growing ambition.

