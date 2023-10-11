5 Grand Theft Auto games to play while you wait for GTA 6

GTA 6 will come out one day, but until then, you have a whole library of Grand Theft Auto games to enjoy to pass the time. There are over a dozen different titles in the franchise to choose from, with some being much better recommendations for modern players than others. This list focuses on five good games for you to play until the newest one debuts.

Honestly, every title in the franchise is fun to somebody. This even includes the controversial Definitive Editions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five great Grand Theft Auto games to play until GTA 6 comes out

1) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Exploring Vice City is still a blast today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various leaks have claimed that the primary setting of GTA 6 is Vice City. Thus, it's only natural that some players would want to experience one of the original games best associated with the iconic Miami-themed town.

Some may argue that Vice City Stories is better than the original Vice City in terms of gameplay. However, it's much harder to play via legal means, making Vice City Stories harder to recommend for some players.

Either way, the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is still an enjoyable experience for fans of old-school games. The 80s setting is charming, the gameplay is not bad, and the music is phenomenal. It will be especially interesting to see how far GTA 6 takes the series compared to this old classic.

The Definitive Edition could be acceptable for some gamers if they want some quality-of-life improvements, although it should be noted that the remaster is quite divisive in some regards.

2) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Another Vice City-based game worth playing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bizarrely enough, the last time players got to experience Vice City in a new game (not including remasters) within this franchise was back in Vice City Stories. The title was initially released back in 2006. Its setting hasn't been seen since then, at least until the next Grand Theft Auto game comes out.

Vice City Stories is basically a much more polished version of Vice City in terms of gameplay. You can finally swim here, which is nice since the setting seems ripe for the activity. The story also feels more original than its predecessor, and many of the great 80s songs are still present here.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5

The first game to have multiple playable protagonists at once (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most recent single-player game in the franchise is Grand Theft Auto 5, which came out in 2013. There hasn't been another new mainline title since. Anybody waiting for GTA 6 has likely already played through Franklin, Michael, and Trevor's adventures throughout Los Santos.

Nonetheless, this game still holds up very well to this day and can easily be played on modern consoles, including the upcoming PS5 Slim. One has to wonder how Rockstar Games will make GTA 6 surpass this title. However, leaks hint that there's a good chance that fans will be happy once the next game launches.

4) Grand Theft Auto 4

This game can be noticeably darker than other titles in this series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some leaks suggest that GTA 6 could implement plenty of realistic features, like limited weapon space. If there is any game in the series known for realism, it's Grand Theft Auto 4. Some of the features found in this game would even be toned down in GTA 5, such as:

More realistic AI behavior (they're far less randomly aggressive for no reason)

Better ragdolling

More detailed damage to vehicles

Close-quarter melee combat has more complexity

Many gamers find Niko Bellic's experience in Liberty City to be among the best in the franchise, with some people even preferring it over GTA 5 and San Andreas. This 2008 title can be a blast if you're seeking something different from the usual suggestions. The DLC episodes can also be fun if you happen to have those.

5) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

CJ is still one of the coolest protagonists in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is one of the most popular choices when one thinks of the best games in the GTA series. It's easily the most fun option of the 3D Universe and even has some qualities that make it more enjoyable than GTA 4 and 5.

All three islands feel quite diverse in this game. There is also great customization (including body fat and muscles), plus multiple fighting styles and the ability to buy safehouses.

Anybody interested in GTA 6 has quite the lineup to choose from, especially since the titles on this list can easily take up hundreds of hours of a player's time.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be game of the decade when it releases? Yes No 0 votes