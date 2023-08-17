GTA 5 modder aiming for AI integration in Story Mode accepts defeat against Take-Two Interactive

In unfortunate news for the GTA 5 modding community, modder Bloc has taken down an AI Story Mode mod due to a DMCA from Take-Two Interactive. Some players might have recalled a popular offering known as Sentient Streets, which came out earlier in August 2023. It was quite revolutionary since it allowed them to speak to NPCs, with the latter using AI to communicate back.

Sentient Streets was one of the most unique GTA 5 mods available - it was free and open-source. It is now no longer available to download on GTA5-mods.com or Nexus Mods, and Bloc made a long post on the matter.

GTA 5 modder's AI Story Mode mod has been taken down by Take-Two Interactive

This is what you'll see on the original YouTube video for Sentient Streets and its Nexus Mods download link (Image via Bloc)

GTA 5 modder Bloc posted a lengthy message under his YouTube Community section on August 16, 2023 (a day before the recent GTA Online weekly update) about why Sentient Streets was taken down. Here is a short excerpt:

"Hello everyone, sorry for this slightly a long post, but reason of that is I want to touch on some things. Yesterday, Take-Two Interactive hit my channel with copyright strike about my video on GTA V mod and YouTube removed the video immediately without giving any chance to explain myself. The reason for this takedown shown by Take-Two Interactive to YouTube was because I used their software (GRAND THEFT AUTO V) in the video."

Take-Two Interactive has been noted before to be quite aggressive towards modders, so this behavior isn't entirely unique to Bloc's case with Sentient Streets.

More comments from Bloc

Take-Two Interactive has a lot of control over Rockstar's titles on YouTube, according to Bloc (Image via Bloc)

Nonetheless, Bloc was disappointed:

"I must say, as a person who grew up with the Grand Theft Auto series and enjoyed all the games throughout the years, this hostile attitude towards me and the mod is very disheartening. This copyright strike on my channel hinders my ability to monetize my videos for the upcoming 3 months and remains as a mark on the channel, but more importantly, this can lead to account termination if it continues."

It is worth noting that Bloc does have AI mods that have not been taken down. For example, the GTA 5 modder also has AI modifications for:

Skyrim

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Those videos are several months old when this article is being written, and are still up. Bloc later stated in his lengthy Community response:

"I will end this post with Rockstar's own words on modding, and I invite you to consider whether you believe this action aligns with their public statement from 2022 or not: 'Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games'."

It is worth noting that Take-Two Interactive was behind the DMCA and not Rockstar Games. Still, this GTA 5 modder was understandably annoyed by the whole legal ordeal. Many people in the comments section of Bloc's Community post were predictably supportive of him.

