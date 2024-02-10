GTA 5 Online servers are reportedly down: Here's how to check the Rockstar Server Status

Players can engross themselves in countless activities or just mess around with their friends in GTA Online. However, the game can become inaccessible sometimes due to server issues, and this is exactly what some users have reported in the last few hours on social media. In such cases, those affected can visit Rockstar Games' support website to check the server status.

This is an extremely simple process, and the site provides clear indicators to find out if there are any problems with Grand Theft Auto Online's servers from the developer's end. For those interested in learning more, here is how you can check GTA Online's server status.

Visit Rockstar Games' support website to check GTA Online server status

X user @gojosatarou21 reported about GTA Online servers being down eight hours ago as of writing this article. However, this was not the only complaint regarding this issue on the social media platform. In fact, quite a few users raised concerns about the same on X.

In such cases, you should visit the Service Status page on Rockstar Games' official support website to check the same by clicking on the following link:

https://support.rockstargames.com/servicestatus

Here, you will not only be able to check Grand Theft Auto Online's server status but also that of Red Dead Online (Red Dead Redemption 2's multiplayer mode), Rockstar Online Services, and the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The server status of these services is indicated via colored dots under their respective logos. Here is what the dots' color scheme indicates:

Green - The games/services' servers are up and functioning as intended.

- The games/services' servers are up and functioning as intended. Yellow - Servers and services are limited, indicating they might be accessible but not problem-free.

- Servers and services are limited, indicating they might be accessible but not problem-free. Red - Servers are down, which means they are currently inaccessible.

As of this writing, all Rockstar servers are up and functioning as intended.

This is what the website's server status page looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hence, if there were any problems earlier, the developer must have fixed them by now. Rockstar also usually notifies in advance if the game's servers are expected to go down for maintenance.

Although there isn't a fixed time for such maintenance work, this might take place before or after major GTA Online updates. This helps run the multiplayer efficiently as it caters to an incredibly huge player base.

While it has kept many entertained for the last decade, most in the title's community are looking forward to GTA 6's release, which has been set for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The highly anticipated sequel's first trailer was released in December 2023, providing a glimpse of what is to come, but it also gave rise to the infamous GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy, which has been going on for a while.

