GTA 5 writer and Vice President of Writing for Rockstar Games seemingly left the company

Michael Unsworth has been reported as leaving Rockstar Games. He was a writer for numerous hit titles, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption II. Unsworth was also the Vice President of Writing for Rockstar Games, so his absence would be quite notable. GTA forums user Rucke started a post that kicked off this rumor. Titled "Has Michael Unsworth left Rockstar Games?" the post included the writer's LinkedIn profile, which mentioned that he's not presently working in the company.

Michael Unsworth has been in the company since 2007, meaning he contributed quite a lot to the company in his tenure, like the aforementioned GTA 5.

The original report where this rumor came from (Image via GTA Forums)

The above post came from GTA Forums, and it's from a user wondering if Michael Unsworth, who was recently the Vice President of Writing, has left Rockstar Games. For those unaware, his tenure at the company lasted over 16 years. His work experience with the company includes:

2007 to 2019: Senior Creative Writer

Senior Creative Writer 2019-2021: Writing Director

Writing Director 2021-2023: Vice President of Writing

The interesting thing of note is that his LinkedIn doesn't mention 'Present' as his current experience. Michael Unsworth had not yet posted anything on LinkedIn to confirm or de-confirm the rumors of him leaving the company.

His line of work included Vice President of Writing long after his stint as a writer for GTA 5 (Image via Michael Unsworth, LinkedIn)

The above experience section is quite important. If viewers were on a profile of an active member of Rockstar Games, they should see something in the format of "year - Present." Some accounts include months, and others don't.

Either way, Michael Unsworth's profile doesn't mention him still being at Rockstar Games. It's too early to tell if he actually left the company or assumed a different position in it. There is a chance that everything here is a misunderstanding. Similarly, individual staff members of Rockstar Games are rarely announced leaving.

Note: The Wayback Machine does not have any old records of Michael Unsworth's LinkedIn profile. It's impossible to tell if he would usually have 'Present' in his company experience or not based on conventional methods.

Past works from Michael Unsworth

His LinkedIn mentions the following writing credits:

Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 5

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Red Dead Redemption

GTA 4

This would line up with him joining Rockstar around 2007. He was also listed in the credits for GTA 4's DLC Episodes and Chinatown Wars. It is likely that Michael Unsworth contributed to GTA 6 since the game had been in development for several years before his rumored departure.

However, that title isn't listed on his account since it hasn't been formally revealed yet. Many on the GTA forums are either shocked or skeptical of the news regarding this former GTA 5 writer leaving Rockstar. One can only stay tuned to see if future news stories support or disprove the ongoing rumors surrounding this important figure leaving one of the world's most popular video game companies.

