"GTA 6?": Gamers think Marshmello teases inclusion in the next Rockstar blockbuster

Marshmello posted a series of photos of his journey to Miami on October 5, 2023, and naturally, some gamers think it's a teaser for GTA 6. While it is obvious that not everything about Miami is a reference to the next Grand Theft Auto game, fans are desperate for any kind of news. This is especially the case since some gamers believe an announcement about the title is imminent in October 2023.

Several comments are talking about how Marshmello's post might be a teaser of some kind. For example, Instagram user @silas.vs said:

"GTA6??"

One of many gamers who thought this was a teaser for the next Grand Theft Auto game (Image via Instagram)

That Instagram user isn't the only one. There are several other notable reactions, some of which even span to Reddit. This article will focus on some of the more notable responses, plus important information regarding the origins of Marshmello's post.

Marshmello posts photos of Miami, and GTA 6 fans think it's a teaser

Note: Scroll to the last photo of the above Instagram embed to see what gamers are referencing regarding GTA 6.

Marshmello is an incredibly popular music producer and DJ, so seeing him post some Miami photos has, unsurprisingly, gotten people talking about Grand Theft Auto 6. Before diving into the reactions, it is vital to mention that the last picture shown in this Instagram post is AI-generated.

Proof of the photo being AI-generated (Image via Filip Studios, Adobe)

Filip Studios generated several AI images tied to this photo in a series of Miami-themed artworks. Hence, gamers shouldn't think this single piece is connected to the Rockstar's next big hit. Nonetheless, fans referenced it online, so let's look at some notable reactions.

Fan reactions to Marshmello's post

A series of comments responding to Marshmello's post (Image via Instagram)

Comments on the post cover various topics of discussion, but one thing that fans of Marshmello might notice is that there is no shortage of GTA 6-related comments. Some people just say the name of the game followed by some other random word like "artwork" or "leak," based on the user assuming the Miami-themed artwork is connected to the next Grand Theft Auto title in one way or another.

More related comments from the same post (Image via Instagram)

The number of Likes for the comments ranges all over the place. A few got a dozen Likes or so, meaning some people do genuinely support the notion that Marshmello's Instagram post is tied to the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Comment byu/yashpathack from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/yashpathack from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/yashpathack from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

People on the GTA 6 subreddit have also discussed Marshmello's post. While the original poster (OP) of the thread thinks it could be a tease, most other top comments dismiss the notion, even including a link to the AI-generated image.

There are no leaks confirming if Marshmello is involved with the upcoming title or not. Fans must remember that celebrities can visit Miami without it having anything to do with Rockstar's upcoming title.

Gamers have been desperate for GTA 6 news for a long time now. However, whether Marshmello's Instagram post is a teaser or not remains to be seen. Most opinions on the matter appear quite divided at the moment, based on the reactions shown above.

