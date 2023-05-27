GTA franchise reportedly generated over $8.33 billion in revenue since GTA 5's release

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is inarguably among the most beloved series in the gaming industry. The last iteration, GTA 5, released almost a decade ago, but its player base is still thriving. According to Derek Strickland’s recent analysis on Twitter, in which he looked into the revenue filing of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, the series has generated over $8.33 billion in revenue since the release of GTA 5.

It is phenomenal how the series has grown in the last ten years despite the franchise not introducing a new game. Grand Theft Auto has recorded a whopping 400 million in sales worldwide thus far, and there's no doubt 2023 will be quite fruitful as well. Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings call was held on May 17, 2023.

GTA 5 proves to be a big financial milestone for the series

Derek Strickland shared a complete chart of his findings on May 26, 2023. The Twitter post is accompanied by a graph that traces the yearly revenue generated by the Grand Theft Auto series since the release of GTA 5 in 2013. Here’s a breakdown of the chart for your perusal:

FY 2014 - $1,622 million

FY 2015 - $303 million

FY 2016 - $770 million

FY 2017 - $680 million

FY 2018 - $712 million

FY 2019 - $686 million

FY 2020 - $710 million

FY 2021 - $985 million

FY 2022 - $1,083 million

FY 2023 - $781 million

Today, May 27, Derek shared a brief analysis of the total sales accrued by the franchise since 2013:

Grand Theft Auto 5 Sales – 180 million

180 million Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition – 20+ million

20+ million Total franchise sales to date – 400 million

These are great numbers for any franchise. Continuous support from the developer via regular Grand Theft Auto Online weekly updates likely helped the game grow substantially.

GTA Online’s recent weekly update: Freemode is finally interesting again

The new weekly update has made the Freemode quite entertaining. Through May 31, 2023, players can earn 2x cash and RP by participating in all Freemode Challenges and Events that the game has to offer.

Moreover, the Power Play Adversary Mode is back in the limelight due to the double bonuses one can earn by playing it. A couple of enticing vehicular discounts are also available to claim this week, alongside a brand new Podium and Prize Ride.

As per the latest comments from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick, the franchise is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming fiscal year.

