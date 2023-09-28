GTA Online Assault on Cayo Perico gets buffed in the latest update

Fans of Assault on Cayo Perico should know that it got buffed again in the latest GTA Online update. Gamers can now expect a permanent increase in the money they can get from this Adversary Mode. It is paramount to mention that this adjustment isn't solely tied to weekly updates, meaning the buff won't expire next week. This isn't the first payout increase tied to Assault on Cayo Perico. However, this article will focus solely on the changes made to it by the September 28, 2023, update.

Rockstar Games stated that the base payouts for Assault on Cayo Perico have been doubled, regardless of the team you're on. The developers also said that optional challenges will pay more now. This article will include datamined information regarding how much has changed in this newly updated Adversary Mode.

Assault on Cayo Perico got new buffs in GTA Online's latest weekly update

The GTA Online weekly update on September 28, 2023, basically doubled all the payouts associated with Assault on Cayo Perico. Here are the default amounts of money you can now earn from this Adversary Mode:

4-8 players and at least four minutes spent: ~$15,000

~$15,000 12-18 players and between 10-15 minutes spent: ~$34,000

~$34,000 24-30 players and 30+ minutes spent: ~$121,212

The aforementioned numbers do not account for Bonus Objective payouts, which were adjusted as follows:

Tier 1: $5,000 → $10,000

$5,000 → $10,000 Tier 2: $7,500 → $15,000

$7,500 → $15,000 Tier 3: $10,000 → $20,000

Earlier, you could earn up to $50,000 from the Bonus Objectives. Now, you can potentially get $100,000 if you're skilled enough. This extra money should incentivize some players to partake in this Adversary Mode.

Rockstar Games stated the following about the recent changes in GTA Online in its Newswire article:

"As part of ongoing adjustments to provide players with greater incentives to experience the full range of content available in GTA Online, starting today we are doubling base GTA$ payouts in Assault on Cayo Perico for both teams, and boosting rewards for completing optional challenges."

The video game juggernaut also stated that it will continue to monitor payouts across multiple activities. This same weekly update also nerfed The Cayo Perico Heist's payouts across the board and raised its setup fee to $100,000. For example, most of its Primary Targets are now worth 30% less than before.

GTA+ still offers 2x payouts on Assault on Cayo Perico

In related news, Assault on Cayo Perico will still offer 2x cash and RP for GTA+ subscribers until October 11, 2023. That means they should be able to potentially earn over $200K in full games that last for over half an hour. This Adversary Mode could be a fun way for some GTA+ members to grind for cash if you also account for its Bonus Objectives.

Do note that this game mode's permanent 2x boost should also stack with future weekly updates whenever they arrive. Upcoming GTA+ bonuses may not include any buffs to Assault on Cayo Perico, so make sure to check the Rockstar Newswire to learn about all current benefits on offer.

Just remember that this Adversary Mode pays best with several players on teams in games that last a while. Given how many buffs it's gotten in the past few months, Assault on Cayo Perico shouldn't be too hard to find some like-minded GTA Online fans to play with.

In other news, there are rumors that a GTA 6 announcement could happen on October 26, 2023.

