GTA Online G's Cache allegedly uses same locations as LD Organics Product

GTA Online has an abundance of free-roam collectibles, and with the most recent weekly update on February 16, 2023, Rockstar Games added a few more to the list.

The update introduced Stash Houses, G's Caches, Street Dealers, and Shop Robbery to the game, all of which are random events that occur in different places across the map.

While each event has unique spawn points, a player recently found two distinct events taking place at the same location. This is an unusual occurrence considering the map of the State of San Andreas is huge, and GTA Online has more accessible locations compared to its single-player counterpart.

GTA Online player finds G’s Caches and LD Organics Product collectibles at same spot

DAKOTA👣🌲 @SQUATCHMAN007



The laziness is insane. Yikes... rockstar reused the same location they used for ld organics product for the Gs cache.The laziness is insane. #GTAOnline Yikes... rockstar reused the same location they used for ld organics product for the Gs cache.The laziness is insane. #GTAOnline https://t.co/zMqGoBzfYJ

On February 27, 2023, a Twitter user named DAKOTA (Twitter/SQUATCHMAN007) shared a video in which they found two daily collectible random events taking place at the same location in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The video showed the player scoping outside the Palmer-Taylor Power Station to collect the G's Caches collectible. They discovered the cache inside the guard post; however, it also spawned the LD Organics Product package.

The GTA Online player initially meant to collect the cache, but before the game allowed him to do that, it gave him the LD Organics Product.

This is a rare occurrence in the game, as both products are from distinct events with no similarities whatsoever.

The LD Organics Products mission was introduced as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, and the G's Caches mission was introduced as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The former is provided by Lamar Davis, and the latter by Gerald. Although they are friends in the game, their tasks are separate.

LD Organics Products has 100 predefined spawn locations in GTA Online, and the G’s Caches collectibles only have 15. The latter is a daily event that changes its spawn locations every day. However, GTA Online players will always find Lamar’s collectibles in the same locations, and once collected, they will never respawn in the game.

More details about the G’s Caches event

The G’s Caches daily event in Grand Theft Auto Online provides players free in-game items. They must locate the cache concealed within the spawn point and collect it to receive in-game money, ammo, full snacks, and RP.

Once retrieved, the cache will disappear from the location and reappear 24 hours later in a different place. This is a great way to earn some petty cash while in free roam.

However, players must be prepared for the consequences of acquiring the package. The game will either let them walk free or immediately hand them a two-star wanted level.

