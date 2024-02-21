GTA Online Gun Van location (February 21, 2024)

The Gun Van in GTA Online, which often sells rare weapons that cannot be found anywhere else, has relocated yet again. This vehicle can be quite elusive, as it doesn't show up on the map. Instead, the van's icon appears on your radar only when you are in close proximity to it. However, it's worth looking for this vehicle, especially when you don't own or haven't unlocked all the weapons in this game.

To help you with that, this article will offer the updated location of the Gun Van in GTA Online for February 21, 2024. It will also provide a list of all the things being offered by this van today, along with the discounts.

The GTA Online Gun Van can be found outside Hookies in North Chumash

The exact location where you will find the Gun Van on February 21, 2024 (Image via GTA Wiki)

If you wish to find the Gun Van in Grand Theft Auto Online today, February 21, 2024, visit Hookies, the family seafood restaurant located on the Great Ocean Highway in North Chumash, Blaine County. The vehicle is parked right behind the restaurant in the alley. This location is easy to find as it's in the western part of the map and is accessible via the highway as you travel north from Los Santos.

Sometimes, the Gun Van can spawn in the middle of a city, which can make it hard to track down from the map unless you're extremely familiar with it. Thankfully, the vehicle was not too far from the city this time, like in Paleto Bay or Grapeseed. As such, players who spawn in the city can easily access the location.

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Stun Gun is being sold at a 30% discount from the Gun Van. Some other things are also being offered at 30% off, but most items carry a 22% discount. Apart from the location, the Gun Van's stock is also constantly changing, so be sure to check out what's on sale today:

Weapons

Nightstick

Stun Gun

Widowmaker

Advanced Rifle

Sweeper Shotgun

Marksman Rifle

Throwables

Sticky Bomb

Pipe Bomb

Body Armor

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Rockstar has also pushed out a title update for GTA 5 (1.68) and has also released the patch notes, which does away with the Rockstar Editor on old-gen consoles.

Check our related Grand Theft Auto Online articles:

Voice moderation testing || How to claim free $100,000 || Current Weekly discounts || Current Salvage Yard vehicles || Current Podium vehicle || Current Simeon's Showroom cars || Taxi Work bonus reward

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.