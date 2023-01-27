GTA Online Gun Van location for January 26, 2023

The GTA Online Gun Van location has been changed once again, presenting new weapons and discounts for players starting today, January 26. The seller in the automobile keeps the illegal business mobile to ensure cops don't disrupt its operations.

It can be frustrating to find the van in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. The automobile could literally be anywhere on the map. For this reason, and to help players take advantage of the van's discounts, this article will share its exact location in GTA Online for January 26.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the El Burro Heights location today (January 26)

As can be seen in the video above, the GTA Online Gun Van is available at the Car Scrapyard in El Burro Heights today, with Murrieta Heights to the north. The automobile can be found southwest of the Murrieta Oil Field.

El Burro is interestingly placed between the following other map locations:

Palomino Highlands to the east

Terminal to the south

Cypress Flats and La Mesa to the west

With the release of the new GTA Online update, the Gun Van now offers a different range of weapons and armor at discounted prices. Here’s a complete list of the items available for sale this week:

Sticky Bomb

Knife

Molotovs

Baseball Bat

Railgun

Combat Pistol

Marksman Rifle

Grenade

Minigun

Military Rifle

Standard Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

GTA+ members can see the Gun Van icon on the map as a perk for subscribing to the service. This means that they won't have to go looking for the car in the first place. Players should note that the Gun Van doesn’t sell Mk II guns and weapons. In its latest newswire post, Rockstar described the vehicle as:

“The Gun Van is a roving vendor selling everything necessary to build a formidable arsenal... at below-market discounts.”

More to know about the El Burro Heights location of GTA Online

El Burro Heights is mainly a suburban area in GTA Online and has some houses in the area. Although small in size, the buildings in this region are very modest, with some of their walls showing cracks. Players can also find uncut lawns in El Burro.

As an area far from affluent, cars in it usually get stolen. Several Hispanic gangs can also be seen patrolling the region at nighttime. The location is based on the real-life Signal Hill in California. It also shares some similarities with the Las Colinas region in the San Andreas game.

According to GTA Online's lore, El Burro Heights is fully controlled by the Marabunta Grande, a Salvadoran gang. However, the Vagos group can be seen at the region's border.

Players can visit the area during the following two missions in the game:

El Burro Heists

Humane Raid - EMP

The famous Lester Crest also lives in El Burro, along with Keyla. Here are the places of interest and operational businesses available in the region:

El Burro Heights Fire Station

St. Fiacre Hospital

Car Scrapyard

Lester's House

Murrieta Oil Field

RON gas station

Los Santos Tattoos

El Rancho Boulevard

Labor Place

Fudge Lane

Amarillo Vista

Capital Boulevard

Amarillo Way

The area also offers two health packs that players can collect from the following places:

St. Fiacre Hospital

In front of Lester’s home (Construction site)

If you are looking to get a new reliable weapon at a low cost, the Gun Van is worth checking out this week.

