GTA Online offers 4x and 2x bonuses on various races

This week's GTA Online update has been getting a lot of cynical and unenthusiastic reactions from fans. Still, at this point, it has become the norm to react negatively to these weekly updates as fan expectations have been getting higher day by day.

But again, it is hard to only blame fans of the game for this, as Rockstar Games are also constantly failing to understand what their own community prioritizes first.

Nonetheless, the highlight of this week's update is the 4x and 2x bonuses on various races that Online players can get.

4x and 2x bonuses on races in GTA Online in this week's update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.



Buckle up: There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e https://t.co/47P91oWXMA

This week's update bought 2x cash pots and RP for Impromptu Races, Open Wheel Races, and Premium Races, whereas it is 4x cash pots and RP for Special Vehicle Races and Land Races. Bet limits have also been increased to $10,000.

It's been a while since so many races have gotten these insane bonuses together at the same time, so players should not waste any time as these bonuses will stay till May 25.

4x GTA $ and RP on Land Races and Special Vehicle Races

Standard (Lap and Point-to-Point), GTA (Lap and Point-to-Point), and Rally are the three different styles of Land Races. Players drive through different checkpoints on the course before reaching the finish line in standard lap and point-to-point games. Rally, on the other hand, is a unique team-based structure in which each car has two players: a driver and a navigator.

Special Vehicle Races are specialized stunt races based on Rocket Voltic, Blazer Aqua, and Ruiner 2000's individual powers. The races have been modified to accommodate their specific abilities while allowing for fast-paced racing.

The Ruiner 2000's jump capability and paragliding style, Rocket Voltic's tremendous rocket boost ability, and Blazer Aqua's capacity to easily transfer from water to land are just a few examples.

2x GTA$ and RP on Open Wheel Races, Impromptu Races, and Premium Race

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Coquette Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: S95



4x GTA$ & RP on

- Special Vehicle Races

- Land Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Open Wheel Races

- Impromptu Races

- Premium Race



30% Off Auto Shops

#GTAOnline Podium: JB700WPrize Ride: Coquette Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: S954x GTA$ & RP on- Special Vehicle Races- Land Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Open Wheel Races- Impromptu Races- Premium Race30% Off Auto Shops Podium: JB700WPrize Ride: Coquette Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: S954x GTA$ & RP on- Special Vehicle Races- Land Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Open Wheel Races- Impromptu Races- Premium Race30% Off Auto Shops#GTAOnline https://t.co/otMsfPFl24

Impromptu Races are significantly easier than regular multiplayer races. Players are not allowed to choose their starting vehicles and must instead use the cars they currently have, even if they are from different racing classes, and racers also don't have to follow any checkpoints.

Premium races begin with 8 players and no hosts and appear as the golden stunt wheel on the map. Premium races are also non-contact, with slipstream enabled. Players use cars exclusively purchased in Free Roam rather than supplying all cars in a vehicle class as in normal races.

Open Wheel Races are a series of Land Races in GTA Online. The races can be played by one to 16 people, with a default lap count of 10, although the lobby host can change it to 15, 20, or 25 laps. Pit stops are also used in Open Wheel Races to allow for vehicle regeneration and tire "health," allowing for total vehicle repairs while avoiding tire deflation.

Edited by R. Elahi