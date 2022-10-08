GTA Online offers Gray Vintage Frank mask this week (October 6-12)

GTA Online is giving away a lot of free items this month, including the Gray Vintage Frank mask. Rockstar wants to maintain a festive spirit this Halloween season. In that endeavor, the monochrome color scheme makes it seem like the mask was taken from a Universal Studios film.

GTA Online players can become a modern-day Boris Karloff by wearing a mask based on the Frankenstein monster.

GTA Online players have until October 12 to claim this free prize. Not only can they get a cool-looking mask, they will also earn double the rewards on certain missions. They just need to pay another visit to Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, which shouldn't take very long.

GTA Online players can get the Gray Vintage Frank mask by performing the following actions

Complete any Short Trip within the week

Short Trip missions first came out during the Contract DLC update back in December 2021. This was the first time that Franklin and Lamar were playable in GTA Online. Players have to make sure their business stays running.

There are three missions in total, which can be seen below:

Seed Capital : Go to a warehouse, fight the Vagos, and return a truck

: Go to a warehouse, fight the Vagos, and return a truck Fire It Up : Destroy a weed storage facility in Vagos territory

: Destroy a weed storage facility in Vagos territory OG Kush: Survive a gang attack and drive a truck back to Los Santos

Players can either win $50,000 for normal difficulty or $62,500 for the harder one. Short Trip missions can be activated from the Pause Menu or by going into the smoke room from the Record A Studios. It does require another player to get started, so keep that in mind.

Either way, completing a single mission will reward the player with the Gray Vintage Frank mask, but only until October 12.

Anybody can play this mission

Short Trip missions were originally locked behind a set of requirements. GTA Online players had to run the Celebrity Solutions Agency, complete the VIP Contract, and visit the smoke room in Record A Studios. It would also take a while to wait for the phone call invitation.

However, this was changed back in February 10, 2022. Rockstar announced that players can simply load up the Short Trip missions via the Pause Menu. All they had to do was look for "Quick Jobs."

GTA Online players no longer have to buy the Agency and complete the VIP Contract. These missions are more easily accessible for everybody. Regardless of their current rankings in the game, players can play Short Trip and potentially win a free Gray Vintage Frank mask.

GTA Online is giving away several masks this month

The Gray Vintage Frank mask is one of the many Halloween items that Rockstar is giving away this month.

Just last week, players received a free Orange Tech Demon Mask. However, that special offer was only available for that week, just like the Gray Vintage Frank mask is for this week. Players should always get it over with as soon as possible, just so they don't have to worry about it later.

In addition, GTA+ members can also get free masks, such as the Gray Cracked Puppet mask and the Grimy Stitched mask. These items will be available for the entire month, as opposed to a single week.

