GTA Online player bounces between pools trying to save their Scramjet, ends up failing

A video in which a GTA Online player failed to save their Scramjet from falling into water twice has gone viral on r/gtaonline.

The Scramjet is one of the most notorious vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. The community has dubbed the vehicle a "Water Magnet" because of its ability to locate water sources, such as pools and drains, anywhere on the map. While it is one of the most useful and powerful futuristic cars, players despise it due to its tendency to crash into water frequently.

On November 16, 2022, Redditor u/Death2ubl posted a video titled "What a Save. What a Shame" on r/gtaonline. In the video, they can be seen driving their Scramjet from one pool to another in an attempt to save it from water damage.

The player took off from Strangeways Drive in West Vinewood using the Scramjet's jump and rocket boosters. The car collided with the Tinsel Towers building and fell directly into a pool next to it.

The user quickly used rocket boosters to get out of the pool before the vehicle was damaged. However, to their dismay, the car dropped them into another pool on Portola Drive in Rockford Hills, ultimately damaging the car.

Although the Scramjet is referred to as a flying car in GTA Online, its mechanism is specifically built to make the vehicle glide in the air. The jump boost lifts the car vertically off the ground, and two rocket boosters on the back propel it into the air.

However, once in the air, the driver has little to no control over the vehicle. They must rely on the game's physics and gravity to land or wait for the booster to recharge to glide further.

When other objects in the game are launched into the air, they land randomly on any nearby site. The Scramjet, as mentioned earlier, has a strange ability to locate and dive into water sources.

No official evidence has been discovered to support this theory. However, the GTA Online community strongly believes Rockstar Games purposefully designed the vehicle in this manner to troll players.

Redditors’ reactions to the hilarious incident in GTA Online

u/Death2ubl's video was well-received by the Reddit community, gaining over 3k upvotes. Other users had a good laugh as they shared their thoughts on the incident.

u/RoofBeers talked about how easy it is to find pools in Los Santos when one has the Scramjet.

Meanwhile, u/NINJA_Rod said it was nice that the player got a free car wash.

User u/SlideNice4641 referenced the incident using a slightly modified version of a popular phrase.

User u/kirolossedra joined in on the fun by sharing their phrase.

Another Redditor, u/DozeN-_, shared a valuable tip to prevent the vehicle from being damaged.

Meanwhile, u/rad_waster48 talked about the popular conspiracy theory regarding the vehicle.

Details about the Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a custom weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h and is powered by a front engine with a 6-speed transmission.

Gamers can buy it for $3,480,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website and outfit it with machine guns or missile launchers for all-around protection.

