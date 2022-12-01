GTA Online players will get a free LD Organics T-shirt this week

Franklin and Lamar will share the spotlight in this week's GTA Online update as players can get a free LD Organics T-shirt.

Rockstar Games is kicking off this winter season with the return of the two popular characters. It's been almost a full year since the Contract DLC was added to GTA Online. From now until December 7, Franklin and Lamar will offer special bonuses on their respective missions, not to mention other free bonuses.

Lamar currently runs the LD Organics brand in GTA Online. With that in mind, GTA Online players can also get their hands on a custom made T-shirt. However, it won't be as simple as logging into the game. They will have to put a little bit of effort into this endeavor, but it will pay off in the end.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players will have to get into trouble if they want a free LD Organics T-shirt

Complete all three Short Trips missions

If the player completes the Short Trips Contact Missions by December 7, they will receive a free black LD Organics T-shirt. According to Rockstar's official Newswire, it will be delivered to them by December 16, and should be available to wear if they access their personal wardrobe.

There are three Short Trips missions in the game. It doesn't matter what order they are completed in, just as long as they are done by the end of the week. Here's a brief look at all of them:

Seed Capital: Restock weed supply while fighting off Vagos gang members

Restock weed supply while fighting off Vagos gang members Fire It Up: Attacks the Vagos' weed farm in Blaine County

Attacks the Vagos' weed farm in Blaine County OG Kush: Survive a shootout with the Vagos

GTA Online players will take control of Franklin and Lamar in these series of missions. It's the only time they can switch perspectives to another human character in the game. Rockstar went all out with the fan-service when they introduced these missions back in December 2021.

How to get started

When the Contract DLC update was first released back in December 2021, GTA Online players had to buy an Agency and finish the VIP Contract, then pay a visit to Record A Studios. However, in a later update, Rockstar streamlined the process to make it easier for everybody:

Go to the Online tab via the Pause Menu

Click on Play Job for Rockstar Created missions

Pick any of the three Short Trips missions

Alternatively, they can also hope for a random invite on their phone. Either way, the Short Trips set of missions will be available to all players, regardless of their current rankings. Anybody can earn a free LD Organics T-shirt in GTA Online, just as long as they find a good teammate to play with.

Short Trips mission rewards are doubled this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, 3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar’s Contact Missions, 2X GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, and more this week: Get into trouble as Franklin and Lamar and reap the rewards with bonuses on Double Down and Short Trips.Plus, 3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar’s Contact Missions, 2X GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, and more this week: rsg.ms/c73cf46 Get into trouble as Franklin and Lamar and reap the rewards with bonuses on Double Down and Short Trips. Plus, 3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar’s Contact Missions, 2X GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, and more this week: rsg.ms/c73cf46 https://t.co/C2q3FJwfMn

In addition to getting a free LD Organics T-shirt, GTA Online players will also earn double the cash and reputation by playing Short Trips set of missions. They will thus have even more incentive to complete all of them.

The same offer will also extend to Double Down, a cooperative Adversary Mode that also features Franklin and Lamar as playable characters.

Last but not the least, players will earn triple the rewards for Lamar's Contact Missions. Since these bonuses will only last until December 7, they need to get started as soon as possible if they want that free T-shirt.

