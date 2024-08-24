Rockstar Games’ latest brand-new weekly event in Los Santos shuffled the GTA Online weekly discounts once again. This time, gamers can claim up to 30% discount on some popular aircraft and cars currently available in Grand Theft Auto Online. This includes one of the most popular helicopters that many players love to fly around the city. This makes it the best time to buy new things in the game.

Like most August 2024 weekly events, there are only a handful of items on sale that could be disappointing for some; however, the variety in this week’s list makes it worthwhile to check. The article shares a complete list of GTA Online weekly discounts available throughout August 28, 2024. One can find vehicles from the likes of Overflod, Annis, Vapid, BF, and Ocelot at discounted prices this week.

Buzzard Attack Chopper and more on 30% sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (August 24 to 28, 2024)

The currently live GTA Online weekly update offers the following cars and aircraft at enticing discounts:

Trending

1) Ocelot Jugular (30% off)

The Ocelot Jugular is a two-seater sports car inspired by the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8. It is currently purchasable for a discounted price of $857,500-$643,125 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Överflöd Entity XXR (30% off)

The Överflöd Entity XXR is also currently available for a discounted price of $1,613,500 from Legendary Motorsport. The two-door supercar is inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg One:1.

3) Obey Omnis e-GT (30% off)

The Obey Omnis e-GT is a four-seater electric sports car in GTA Online based on the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT. Players can get it this week for only $1,256,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper (30% off)

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is the most popular helicopter in GTA Online, available for a special price of $1,225,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry website.

5) Vapid Dominator GTT (30% off)

The Vapid Dominator GTT is a two-seater muscle car based on the real-life Vapid Dominator GTT. It is purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $854,000-$640,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

6) Buckingham Nimbus (30% off)

The Buckingham Nimbus is an eight-seater private jet based on the real-life Cessna Citation X. Plane enthusiasts can buy it for a sale price of $1,330,000 from Elitás Travel.

7) Annis Remus (30% off)

The Annis Remus is another two-seater sports car on sale in GTA Online this week. Players can buy the Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe-based vehicle for as low as $959,000-$719,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

8) Buckingham Volatus (30% off)

The Buckingham Volatus is a non-lethal luxury helicopter in Grand Theft Auto Online based on the real-life Airbus Helicopter H160. It can be purchased for a discounted price of $1,606,500 from Elitás Travel.

9) BF Club (30% off)

Lastly, there’s the BF Club, a two-seater hatchback in the game that can also be purchased at a 30% discount this week. The Volkswagen Polo Mk2-based tuner car is currently available for only $896,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Apart from the aforementioned items, Hangars are also available at 30% discounted prices in the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts.

Also Check: Assault on ATT-16 | Removed game modes | Dinka Jester Classic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback