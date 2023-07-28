Why GTA Online players must get Dinka Jester Classic this week

A new vehicle has made its way onto the Diamond Casino and Resort podium in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with the latest weekly update. Through August 2, 2023, players have a chance of spinning the casino's Lucky Wheel and winning the Dinka Jester Classic, a JDM sports car. Even if they fail to win it that way, purchasing it isn't a bad idea as this vehicle is worth investing in.

Given its impressive performance and affordable price, both new and old players can get it. So, let's take a closer look at why GTA Online players must get the Dinka Jester Classic this week.

What makes Dinka Jester Classic a must-have in GTA Online

The Jester Classic is a sports car produced by reputed in-game Japanese automobile manufacturer, Dinka. Its design is heavily based on the Toyota Supra JZA80 Mk IV, which gives it a sleek, stylish, and sporty look.

One of the best things about the Dinka Jester Classic is its cost. The vehicle is listed on Legendary Motorsport for a price of just $790,000, which makes it accessible to most beginners and veterans alike.

Although cheap, it is important that a commodity justifies investing in it, which this car succeeds in doing. Here is a detailed rundown of its performance ratings on Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 83.70

- 83.70 Acceleration - 80.00

- 80.00 Brakes - 31.67

- 31.67 Handling - 78.03

The Jester Classic can hit a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h. This is faster than Penaud La Coureuse's base top speed and at par with the Ocelot Virtue and the Bravado Buffalo EVX's base top speeds. Combined with its nifty acceleration, the Dinka Jester Classic is capable of moving pretty quickly.

This can be put to great use this week in Open Wheel Races and some new GTA Online Community Series jobs offering bonus payouts through August 2, 2023.

Additionally, the Jester Classic's owners get a lot of customization options for this car at vehicle workshops such as Los Santos Customs. Following are the number of options in some of its customization categories:

Armor - 5

- 5 Brakes - 3

- 3 Front Bumpers - 12

- 12 Rear Bumpers - 4

- 4 Chassis - 4

- 4 Engine - 4

- 4 Exhausts - 4

- 4 Explosives - 2

- 2 Headlight Covers - 5

- 5 Fenders - 2

- 2 Hood - 10

- 10 Liveries - 10

- 10 Roof - 3

- 3 Skirts - 2

- 2 Spoilers - 10

The cost of completely upgrading it is approximately $377,550.

All things considered, the Dinka Jester Classic is absolutely worth getting. As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, this vehicle can also be acquired for free from the Diamond Casino and Resort podium.

Interestingly, the Jester was also a part of GTA San Andreas' vehicular catalog. Although no confirmation has arrived yet, it could appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

