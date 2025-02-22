With every event in Los Santos comes a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts. This allows players to collect certain cars, vehicles, weapons, and more at discounted prices, saving tons of money. Till February 26, 2025, players can pick up select items at up to 30% off, making it the best time to invest in things that they don't already own. This week’s selection includes popular vehicles like the HVY Insurgent and Menacer.

This article shares every item currently on sale that players can get in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts include HVY Insurgent, Cargobob, and more (February 22-26, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab Hangars at a 30% discount. There are five different locations to set up a Hangar, and all of them are currently discounted by 30%:

LSIA Hangar A17 - $840,000

LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,067,500

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $1,855,000

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 - $1,459,500

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 - $2,275,000

Here are all the other items on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts:

Western Company Cargobob (30% off)

(30% off) HVY Insurgent (30% off)

(30% off) HVY Menacer (30% off)

(30% off) Nagasaki Outlaw (30% off)

(30% off) Bravado Hotring Hellfire (30% off)

(30% off) Albany Hermes (30% off)

(30% off) Weeny Dynasty (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Osiris (30% off)

(30% off) Dewbauchee JB 700W (30% off)

(30% off) Karin Previon (30% off)

(30% off) Railgun (30% off) – Gun Van

All the discounts mentioned above will be changed next week on February 27, 2025.

What is the best item to buy in the new GTA Online weekly discounts? (February 22-26, 2025)

Hangars should be the first and foremost choice as Rockstar is expected to drop new content related to Hangars on March 4, 2025. However, it’s 2025, and many may already own the property. The next logical thing would be to buy a new ride like the Bravado Hotring Hellfire. It is a two-seater stock-racing car, seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2.

In terms of performance, the Hotring Hellfire is considered to be a very respectable performer on a straight road. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can go up to a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:06.266.

The stock-racing vehicle is currently purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $1,267,000.

