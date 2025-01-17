A brand new set of GTA Online weekly discounts is currently available, giving players up to 50% discounts on select items till January 22, 2025. During this time, players can save a lot of money by buying select cars, motorcycles, and weapons. A purchasable property is also on sale this week, which makes it the best time to invest in new things.

This article shares the complete list of all items featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly discounts (January 17-22, 2025): Baller LE, Vapid Hustler, and more

Per the latest GTA Online weekly update, a variety of vehicles are currently available at discounted prices, each offering a unique experience to players:

Vapid Hustler (50% off)

(50% off) Pfister Comet (50% off)

(50% off) Vapid Blade (50% off)

(50% off) Gallivanter Baller LE (50% off)

LE (50% off) Combat Shotgun (50% off) – Plus benefits

(50% off) – Plus benefits Garages (30% off)

(30% off) Karin Sultan RS Classic (30% off)

(30% off) Albany Brigham (30% off)

(30% off) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (30% off)

(30% off) Declasse Drift Yosemite (30% off)

(30% off) Declasse Drift Tampa (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Clique Wagon (30% off)

(30% off) Obey Omnis e-GT (30% off)

(30% off) Buckingham Nimbus (30% off)

(30% off) Minigun (40% off) – Gun Van

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can still buy the El Strickler Military Rifle at a 10% discount via the Gun Van.

What should you buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (January 17-22, 2025)

There are a lot of great deals in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts, all of which are enticing enough in their own right. However, there are two things that players should pick if they haven’t already - Vapid Hustler and Declasse Drift Tampa.

The Hustler is a 1930s-style muscle car that seems to be based on the 1933 Ford Coupe. In terms of performance, it can go up to a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:12.206. This is one of the best choices for vintage car enthusiasts or collectors. It can be purchased for a 50% discounted price of $312,500 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

On the other hand, the Declasse Drift Tampa is a two-door wide-body drifting based on the 1964-1973 Ford Mustang. Along with amazing drifting capabilities, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:08.334. This level of performance makes it another great pick this week.

Players can buy the Drift Tampa from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $696,500.

Rockstar will likely release the next set of weekly discounts on January 23, 2025.

