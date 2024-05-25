GTA Online weekly discounts (May 25 to May 29, 2024)

Fresh GTA Online weekly discounts are live right now, and Rockstar Games has made sure players try this game's Dewbauchee cars at least once. From now till May 29, 2024, a discount of up to 40% is claimable on certain vehicles from that manufacturer. Moreover, this week's update has also made a unique weapon available for half its price until the aforementioned date.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can save a lot of money on the biggest garage the game has to offer as of May 2024.

GTA Online weekly discounts include 6 different Dewbuachee cars till May 29, 2024

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about Dewbauchee cars; the new discounts also revolve around the best vehicles based on Aston Martin. Here’s a quick list of everything on sale in Los Santos till May 29, 2024:

Dewbauchee Champion (40% off) - $2,250,000 - $1,687,500

- $2,250,000 - $1,687,500 Dewbauchee Vagner (40% off) - $921,000

- $921,000 Dewbauchee Specter (40% off) - $359,400

- $359,400 Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (30% off) - $619,500

- $619,500 Dewauchee Seven-70 (30% off) - $486,500

- $486,500 Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) (30% off) - $269,500

- $269,500 Eclipse Blvd Garage (30% off) - $1,918,000

- $1,918,000 Eclipse Blvd Garage Customizations (30% off) - $95,900-$185,500

The latest GTA Online weekly discounts will be reset on May 30, 2024, with new ones replacing them. Before moving on to the next section, it's worth noting that the figures mentioned above are post-discount.

Also Check: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

What would be the best investment to make during the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts?

As this week (till May 29) in Los Santos is all about some of the best Dewbauchee cars in the game, the best decision would be to get one. However, there are six different vehicles by the manufacturer on discount this week. While buying the Vagner, Specter, or Champion by May 29, 2024, grants a free Dewbauchee Tee, the best decision would be to get the Massacro (Racecar) while it’s on sale.

It is a two-seater sports race car based primarily on the real-life 2nd generation Aston Martin Vanquish. However, it has also taken some design cues from the Ferrari F12berlinetta and Aston Martin V8 Vantage. On the performance front, this vehicle is powered by a twin-cam four-cylinder engine in an RWD layout.

According to Broughy1322, the Massacro (Racecar) performs pretty well. It can reach a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.810. The vehicle is like a classic gem that shouldn’t be missed, especially when it’s available at a 30% discount.

Those interested can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and claim the discount on Masscaro (Racecar) by May 29, 2024.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto Online Summer update 2024 possible release date

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback