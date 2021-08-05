GTA Online weekly update 08/05/21: New Dominator ASP Los Santos Tuners Car, 3x money on business battles and more

GTA Online's weekly updates are a breath of fresh air for players who have been grinding for cash in Los Santos. This week's update brings a lot of new content for GTA Online players, including a brand new car, a fresh prize ride and discounts on properties. The Los Santos Tuners update goes live this week as the Dominator ASP takes center stage as the latest tuner car to hit the streets.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New Content

Vapid Dominator ASP (GTA$ 1,775,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Annis ZR350 - Prize Ride

Podium Vehicle

Canis Seminole Frontier

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Street Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Survivals

3x GTA$ and RP on Business Battles

Discounted Content

30% off Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 791,000)

30% off RO-86 Alkonost (GTA$ 3,045,000 / 2,283,750)

30% off Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 1,617,000)

40% off Grotti Itali GTO (GTA$ 1,179,000)

40% off Vapid Ellie (GTA$ 339,000)

50% off All Offices

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Invetero Coquette BlackFin ($ 139,000)

50% off Benefactor BR8 ($ 1,700,000)

100% off Strawberry - Auto Shop ($ 0)

Time Trial

Cypress Flats, Par Time 02:07:10

RC Bandito Time Trial

Davis Quartz, Par Time 01:32:00

CEO Offices are at a 50% discount this week, making it the perfect time for beginners to invest in one. An office acts as the gateway to unlocking other businesses such as the Import/Export cargo opportunity as well as the Vehicle Import/Export business. The office garage can also house up to three expansions that can hold up to 60 cars including special vehicles.

CEO offices also include an option to purchase an Auto Shop, eliminating the need for players to drive down to Los Santos Customs to customize their rides.

This is an opportune moment for players who already own an office to relocate to a location that was previously out of their budget.

