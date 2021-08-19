GTA Online Weekly Update 08/19/21: New Pfister Growler Los Santos Tuners Car, Go-Kart adversary mode, and more

GTA Online's weekly updates are Rockstar's way of keeping things fresh and flowing for the GTA Online community. A fresh set of bonuses, discounts and occasionally new content will be added to the game every week.

This week, Rockstar has added a brand new car, a fresh adversary mode, and many, and many discounts for players to take advantage of. Here's a detailed list of players as to what's changed in GTA Online this week.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New Content

Pfister Growler (GTA$ 1,627,000 on Legendary Motorsports)

Vapid Dominator GTT - Place top 5 in 10 LS Car Meet Series races to Claim Prize Ride

Podium Vehicle

Dinka Veto Modern

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto

2x GTA$ and RP on Exotic Exports

2x GTA$ and RP on Store Holdups

Discounted Content

30% off Pegassi Toreador ($ 2,562,000)

40% off HVY Nightshark ($ 747,000)

30% off Karin Futo GTX ($ 1,113,000 / 834,750)

30% off Dinka Veto Classic ($ 626,500)

40% off BF Weevil ($ 522,000 / 391,200)

30% off Sea Sparrow ($ 1,270,500)

30% off RUNE Kosatka ($ 1,540,000)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Invetero Coquette BlackFin ($ 139,000)

50% off Benefactor BR8 ($ 1,700,000)

100% off Strawberry - Auto Shop ($ 0)

Time Trial

Maze Bank Arena, Par Time 01:17:80

RC Bandito Time Trial

Construction Site II, Par Time 01:12:00

"Ahh turbo go-karts and senseless violence. They go together like Pisswasser and wieners, the Penris building and harassment lawsuits. So hit that pedal, snatch a power-up, and grab your Machine Gun. It's time to take out the opposition in a Free-For-All or Team Fight." - Rockstar Newswire

GTA Online has a fresh mode this week in the form of Kart Krash, which is paying out 2x this week. Kart Krash is a deathmatch style match with GTA Online's Karts that was introduced last year as part of the Cayo Perico heist. Players can mix up their grind with 2x money on Exotic Exports and store holdups as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen