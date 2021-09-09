GTA Online weekly update 09/09/21: New Karin Previon Los Santos Tuners car, 40% nightclub discount, and more

GTA Online's weekly bonuses for 09/09 are here and there's a lot to unpack.
This week's update marks the end of new Los Santos Tuners cars being added to the game as all 17 of Rockstar's promised vehicles are now available in the game. Players do have other avenues to celebrate, however, as 2x bonuses and vehicle discounts are plentiful this week.
As an added perk, nightclub income is generated at twice the speed, effectively doubling passive income if players sell their merchandise at the right time.
Everything new in GTA Online this week
New Content
- Karin Previon (GTA$ 1,490,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos)
- Pfister Growler - Win 8 Sprint races to Claim Prize Ride
- 2x Speed Boost on Goods Production Nightclubs
- 2x Rep on All Reputation Activities - LS Tuners
- 4x Rep on AFKing with Merch Shop Clothing - LS Tuners
Podium Vehicle
- Truffade Adder
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Vehicle Vendetta
Discounted Content
- 30% off Annis ZR350 (GTA$ 1,130,500 / 847,875)
- 30% off Progen PR4 (GTA$ 2,460,500)
- 40% off Overflod Imorgon (GTA$ 1,299,000)
- 40% off Lampadati Michelli GT (GTA$ 735,000)
- 40% off Declasse Hotring Sabre (GTA$ 498,000)
- 40% off Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (GTA$ 1,272,810 / 957,000)
- 40% off Blimp (GTA$ 714,210 / 537,000)
- 40% off All Nightclubs
- 40% off All Nightclub Renovations
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 80% off Vapid Flash GT (GTA$ 335,000)
- 35% off Obey Tailgater S (GTA$ 971,750 / 728,812.5)
Time Trial
- Casino, Par Time 01:10:00
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Construction Site I, Par Time 01:50:00
This week's central focus seems to be Nightclubs and the passive income they accrue. Nightclubs in GTA Online serve as a front for generating passive income from a player's pre-owned businesses. This means that a cocaine lockup or weed farm adds to Nightclub stock that can be sold for profit.
This only works if players own businesses beforehand, players who only own a Nightclub will earn no money. This is the perfect time for players who have set up other aspects of their criminal empire to grab themselves a Nightclub as it's available at a 40% discount this week.