GTA Online weekly update 10/28/21: Taligater S Prize Ride, 50% discount on Arena vehicles, and more

As Halloween draws closer, Rockstar Games is ramping up the celebrations with this week's GTA Online update. Continuing last week's theme, Rockstar has doubled down on Halloween events and is offering 3x money and RP on the Slasher adversary mode in GTA Online.

Among other discounts are the Arena War vehicles which are available for 50% of their retail cost this week. These cars fit the Halloween esthetic and make for worthwhile purchases this season. Here's a complete look at what GTA Online is offering players this week.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

Podium Vehicle

Albany Lurcher

Prize Ride

Tailgater S - Place top 2 in Street Races for 4 days in a row to unlock the Prize Ride

Halloween Content

Halloween cosmetics in-game via stores

Halloween-themed free-mode events - Slashers, UFOs, Phantom Car

Peyote Plants return

3x GTA$ & RP on

Bunker/Diamond/Missile Base Slasher

2x GTA$ & RP on

Halloween Adversary Modes

Alien Survivals

Free login bonuses

Shark Camo livery for Toreador

In-Game events

Cargo Business Battle - Earn Orange Skull Emissive Mask and Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee

Discounts

Arcade (including upgrades and renovations) - 40% OFF

Growler ($1,138,900 - $854,175) - 30% OFF

Sanctus ($1,296,750) - 35% OFF

Duke O'Death ($399,000) - 40% OFF

Arena vehicles (Nightmare versions)

Cerberus ($1,935,150 - $1,455,000) - 50% OFF

Brutus ($1,333,325 - $1,002,500) - 50% OFF

Scarab ($1,538,145 - $1,156,500) - 50% OFF

ZR380 ($1,069,320 - $804,000) - 50% OFF

Imperator ($1,142,470 - $859,000) - 50% OFF

Deathbike ($634,500) - 50% OFF

Prime Gaming Rewards

GTA$100K

Free Sanctus

70% Off Besra ($345,000)

70% Off Z-Type ($285,000)

Discounted Arcades draw players to the Diamond Casino Heist once again

Once the most popular hub for players, Arcades have fallen out of fashion ever since the Cayo Perico heist made its appearance. Arcades serve as the primary base of operations for setting up the Diamond Casino Heist and house the invaluable Master Control Terminal that players love.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Those who have stayed away from buying an Arcade so far can finally go out and get themselves one as they're now at a whopping 40% discount. Arcade's also provide passive income of up to GTA $50,000 at a time that players can collect from time to time. While not sizeable, this passive income can help cash strapped players in setups or other activities that require a small investment.

Edited by Danyal Arabi