GTA Online weekly update 11/11/21: Sultan RS Classic Prize Ride, 2x money on Doomsday Heist, and more

GTA Online's heist month continues after a week of 2x payouts on the classic heists. This time the focus has shifted to Act 3 of the Doomsday Heists with 2x money and RP up for grabs. Facilities are also heavily discounted this week, making it the perfect time for players to grab one and set up their Doomsday Heists.

This week brings a new Prize Ride, event bonuses and discounts on vehicles. Here's a breakdown of everything that's included in this week's GTA Online update.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

Podium Vehicle

Pfister Neon

Prize Ride

Sultan RS Classic - Place top 5 in 12 Street Races to unlock the Prize Ride

3x GTA$ & RP on

Deluxo Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

The Doomsday Scenario ( Act 3 Only )

) Special Vehicle Work

Login bonuses

"Banshee Racing" Livery for Banshee

Wasted! Tee

50% Speed Boost on Bunker Research

Discounts

50% Off

MkII Weapons and special ammo

40% Off

Facilities (+Renovations)

Volatol ($2,234,400 - $1,680,000)

35% Off

Barrage ($1,378,878 - $1,036,750)

Chernobog ($2,152,605 - $1,618,500)

Thruster ($2,377,375 - $1,787,500)

Pariah ($923,000)

Raiden ($893,750)

T20 ($1,430,000)

Discounted Facilities bring players back to the Doomsday Heists

After the Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico heists release, players had little to no incentive left to grind out the Doomsday Heists. Known to be notoriously difficult and unfair in Act 3, the Doomsday Heists didn't pay out enough compared to the newer heists.

However, this week Rockstar Games has decided to double the payout on the Doomsday Heist (Act 3) and has also listed Facilities at a 40% discount, further incentivizing players to try the heist out.

The Doomsday Heist is described as:

“A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation. As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to un-tangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure.”

Hop into GTA Online today to experience the Doomsday Heist and make some serious bank in the process.

Edited by Srijan Sen