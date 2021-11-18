×
GTA Online weekly update 11/18/21: Dominator GTT Prize Ride, diamonds unlocked for casino heist, and more

The Diamond Casino may see a lot more activity this week as diamonds have been unlocked (Image via Rockstar Games)
Modified Nov 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST
GTA Online's heist month continues to deliver as it shifts its focus from the Doomsday Heist to the relatively newer Diamond Casino Heist. Along with the usual rotation of bonuses and discounts, Rockstar Games has decided to add diamonds to its primary loot pool rotation in the Diamond Casino Heist.

Unfortunately, the Arcade property which is need to set up the Diamond Casino Heist isn't on discount and GTA players who don't own one will have to make a heavy investment to partake in the heist.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

Podium Vehicle

  • Pegassi Zorrusso

Prize Ride

  • Vapid Dominator GTT - Place top 1 in LS Car Meet Series Races for 3 Days in a Row to unlock the Prize Ride

3x GTA$ & RP on

  • Diamond Adversary Modes

2x GTA$ & RP on

  • Casino Story Missions
  • Casino Freemode Missions
  • Drop Zone Adv Mode

Login bonuses

  • Free Bugstars Burrito
  • Weekend Racer Livery for Banshee

Diamonds are now available as a primary objective for the Diamond Casino Heist

Discounts

40% Off

  • Casino Clothing
  • Everon ($885,000 - $663,750)
  • Paragon ($543,000)
  • PR4 ($2,109,000)
  • RC Tank ($1,365,000)
  • Rampant Rocket ($555,000)
  • S80RR ($1,545,000)
  • Vagrant ($1,328,400 - $996,300)

35% Off

  • Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)

How much are diamonds worth in the Diamond Casino Heist?

Before the Cayo Perico heist enticed players with its low effort and high payout structure, the Diamond Casino Heist was the go-to money grind for players. The primary target for each Diamond Casino Heist is dependent on luck and players can get cash, artwork, gold or diamonds.

Awarding players with GTA $3,619,000, diamonds are the ultimate prize players can hope for in this heist, but there is a catch. Diamonds are not available year-round and are controlled server-side by Rockstar Games. If players miss out on completing the Diamond Casino Heist this week, they most likely won't see diamonds for months on end.

Note: Diamonds are not guaranteed to show up in every Diamond Casino Heist setup. Diamonds have simply been added to the loot pool, meaning players may have to cancel their heist multiple times if they get a different primary target.

Edited by Srijan Sen
